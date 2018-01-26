'Days of Our Lives' spoilers for Jan. 26: Kate and Chad bond

"The Days of Our Lives" (DOOL) cast, including Lauren Koslow (Kate), Billy Flynn (Chad), Marci Miller (Abigail), Galen Gering (Rafe), Lamon Archey (Eli), Camila Banus (Gabi) and Sal Stowers (Lani), will be featured in Friday's episode of the NBC soap opera. Some of the scenes to watch out for include the part when Abigail gets surprised as Gabi turns the tables on her, and Kate and Chad bonding over their shared grief.

Spoiler alert! This article contains more 'Days of Our Lives' spoilers 2018. Read on to learn about what will happen next to your favourite characters from Salem.

According to Soaps.sheknows and TV Guide, Friday's DOOL episode will show Lani trying her best to cover with Eli about her pregnancy. Meanwhile, Kate and Chad will find themselves bonding because of their shared anger and grief. As for Eli and Rafe, they will make progress on the murder investigation. Plus, Gabi will turn the tables on Abigail. Click here to see some photos featuring the said scenes from the NBC website.

'Days of Our Lives' episodes recap

Monday's episode of the NBC soap showed Abigail discovering something shocking. Meanwhile, Hope (Kristian Alfonso) and Rafe found their first suspect when the latter discovered a unique murder weapon. As for Gabi, she asked for Stefan's (Tyler Christopher) assistance. Plus, Stefan and Vivian (Louise Sorel) worked together on a conspiracy. On Tuesday, Will (Chandler Massey) had a conversation with Marlena (Deidre Hall) about Paul (Christopher Sean). Meanwhile, Hope convinced Roman (Josh Taylor) to stay away from the investigation. As for Steve (Stephen Nichols), he continued experiencing dizzy spells and he was shocked to find out what was causing it. Plus, Sonny (Freddie Smith) overheard Eve (Kassie DePaiva) and Brady's (Eric Martsolf) incriminating discussion.

Sonny confronts Brady about murder

Wednesday's episode featured Sonny's confrontation scene with Brady about his murder confession. Meanwhile, Roman lied to protect someone he loves. Elsewhere, Kayla (Mary Beth Evans) worried about Steve's deteriorating health. As for Paul, he bonded with Will. On Thursday, Eric tried to hide his feelings for Jennifer (Melissa Reeves). As for Abigail, he asked Gabi about the murder. Meanwhile, Lani felt uncomfortable when she found out that JJ (Casey Moss) is actually excited to become a father. Plus, Valerie (Vanessa A. Williams) told Eli that Lani is pregnant.

