'Days of Our Lives' spoilers for Feb. 14-16: Billie saves John

Actress Lisa Rinna arrives at the 39th Daytime Emmy Awards in Beverly Hills, California June 23, 2012. Rinna currently stars in NBC's "Days of Our Lives" as Billie Reed. Reuters/Gus Ruelas

"The Days of Our Lives" (DOOL) cast, including Lisa Rinna (Billie), Drake Hogestyn (John), Melissa Reeves (Jennifer), Brady Black (Eric), Kristian Alfonso (Hope), Galen Gering (Rafe), Kassie DePaiva (Eve), Eric Martsolf (Brady), Sal Stowers (Lani), Casey Moss (JJ), Tyler Christopher (Stefan), Billy Flynn (Chad), Marci Miller (Abigail), Lamon Archey (Eli), Camila Banus (Gabi), and Stephen Nichols (Steve), will be heavily featured in the episodes of the NBC soap from Wednesday to Friday. It will show JJ and Lani's engagement as well as Billie saving John.

Spoiler alert! This article contains additional 'Days of Our Lives' spoilers 2018. Read on to learn about what will happen next in the town of Salem.

According to Soaps.sheknows and TV Guide, the episode of DOOL on Wednesday, which is also Valentine's Day 2018, will show Eric figuring out his misunderstanding with Jennifer. Plus, Hope and Rafe will travel to Smith Island for a romantic date night. As for Eve, she will assist Brady in a tough situation.

JJ asks Lani to marry him

On Thursday, JJ will ask Lani if she wants to get married to him. Meanwhile, Eric wants to have another shot with Jennifer. Elsewhere, Eli will comfort Gabi. He'll also promise to exonerate her. As for Stefan, he will continue to annoy Abigail and Chad. Friday's episode will feature Billie saving John's life. As for Steve, he'll be in his hospital bed when he discovers something shocking. Plus, Stefan will encounter an intruder in his room. Meanwhile, Lani and JJ will celebrate their engagement with Gabi and Eli. Click here to see pictures from the official website of NBC.

'Days of Our Lives' recap of past episodes

On Monday, Hope got curious about Carrie's (Christie Clark) reaction to their wedding invitation. As for Abigail, she implicated Gabi while talking to Eli and Rafe. Plus, Marlena (Deidre Hall) wondered why John has been acting weird. As for Kate (Lauren Koslow), she discovered a shocking scene at the DiMera Mausoleum. Tuesday's episode featured Stefan and Abigail sharing a moment. Meanwhile, Claire (Olivia Rose Keegan) confronted Ciara (Victoria Konefal) about a secret that Tripp (Lucas Adams) also knows about. Plus, Kate reunited with Billie, who just returned to Salem. As for John, he attempted to inject Steve with another dose of medicine.

"Days of Our Lives" episodes air in Australia at 12:45 pm AEDT on Foxtel Arena. In the US, it airs on NBC at 1 pm. Stay tuned for additional DOOL spoilers in the coming days.

