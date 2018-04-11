'Days of Our Lives' spoilers for April 11-13: John looks for Marlena

Drake Hogestyn
Actress Deidre Hall and actor Drake Hogestyn (R) pose on the red carpet during the opening night of the 48th Monte Carlo television Festival in Monaco June 8, 2008. Reuters/Eric Gaillard

The "Days of Our Lives" (DOOL) cast members, including Drake Hogestyn (John), Deidre Hall (Marlena), Bryan Dattilo (Lucas), Tyler Christopher (Stefan),  Nadia Bjorlin (Chloe), Kristian Alfonso (Hope), Galen Gering (Rafe), Olivia Rose Keegan (Claire), Victoria Konefal (Ciara), Lucas Adams (Tripp), Judi Evans (Adrienne), Chandler Massey (Will), Greg Rikaart (Leo), Louise Sorel (Vivian), Freddie Smith (Sonny), Billy Flynn (Chad) and  Marci Miller (Abigail), will be part of the episodes of the soap from Wednesday to Friday. The scenes to watch out for include John continuing to search for Marlena and Tripp making a choice between Ciara and Claire.

Spoiler alert! This article contains 'Days of Our Lives' spoilers 2018. Read on to learn about what will happen next on the NBC soap.

According to NBC and TV Guide, Wednesday’s episode of DOOL will show Gabby and Stefan going to extremes to ensure that Marlena doesn’t blab about their secret. Meanwhile, Lucas will confront the person that he thinks is behind Chloe’s offer. As for Rafe, he will be shocked by Hope’s decision about their marriage. Plus, John will get worried about Marlena when she misses their plan for dinner.

Tripp’s choice

On Thursday, Adrienne will suggest a surprising topic for Will’s first article for Spectator. Meanwhile, Vivian will convince Leo not to give up the plan to destroy Sonny. Elsewhere, Tripp will make a choice between Claire and Ciara. As for Rafe, he will vow to fight for his marriage to Hope.

Missing Marlena

Friday the 13th’s episode will show John looking for Marlena. As for Marlena, she will also try hard to convince Stefan to release her. Meanwhile, Abigail will struggle with her experiences. As for Gabby, she will resist answering Chad’s queries. Claire will also conspire to win a contest. Plus, Ciara will be upset and hurt by Tripp’s decision. Click here to see some photos from NBC's website featuring a few of the scenes mentioned.

'Days of Our Lives' recaps

Monday’s episode of DOOL showed Gabi’s (Camila Banus) fate being decided in court. As for Vivian, she visited Maggie (Suzanne Rogers) and Victor (John Aniston). She told them that she wants a truce. Plus, Sonny made a hard decision concerning Leo. Elsewhere, Marlena realised that she was tricked by one of Abigail’s personalities.

On Tuesday, Marlena was shocked to find out that Gabby and Stefan are linked romantically. As for Brady (Eric Martsolf), he made a bet with Eve (Kassie DePaiva). Hope also returned home from Hong Kong to comfort Rafe after Gabi got sentenced. Meanwhile, Lucas tried to discourage Chloe from considering the offer that Miguel (Philip Anthony-Rodriguez) is proposing to her.

The previous week featured Abigail asking for help from Marlena. Kate (Lauren Koslow) also hired Paul (Christopher Sean) to dig up dirt on Vivian. Chloe also received flowers from her secret admirer. As for Will, he asked Adrienne for a job at The Spectator.

"Days of Our Lives" episodes air every 12:45 pm AEST in Australia on Foxtel Arena. It also airs on NBC in the US at 1 pm ET/PT. Stay tuned for more DOOL spoilers and updates about the characters from Salem.

Watch the 'Days of Our Lives' video below:

Over 1000 homes in Melbourne, Sydney connect to fibre-to-the-curb NBN service
IKEA expansion plans set to create new jobs in Australia
'Affluenza' teen Ethan Couch released after two years from jail
Twin sisters with chronic OCD found dead after suspected suicide pact
Golden State Warriors vs Utah Jazz live stream: Watch NBA online
Los Angeles Lakers vs Houston Rockets live stream: Watch NBA online
New Steam games for March week 4: 'Ash of Gods' and more
Pasta can help in weight loss, research suggests
