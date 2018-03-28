'Days of Our Lives' spoilers for March 28-30: Kate hires Paul [VIDEO]

By @JanSSS8 on
Days of Our Lives star Christopher Sean
"Days of Our Lives" star Christopher Sean poses for a selfie at the San Diego Comic-Con. Sean plays the character Paul Narita in DOOL. mrchristophersean/Instagram

"The Days of Our Lives" (DOOL) cast members, including Christopher Sean (Paul), Lauren Koslow (Kate), Louise Sorel (Vivian), Stephen Nichols (Steve), Bryan Dattilo (Lucas), Nadia Bjorlin (Chloe) and Camila Banus (Gabi), will be part of the episodes that will be featured from Wednesday to Friday. Some of the scenes to watch out for include Kate hiring Paul to spy on Vivian, and "Abigail" taking the stand at Gabi’s trial.

Spoiler alert! This article has additional 'Days of Our Lives' spoilers 2018. Read on to learn about what will happen next on the NBC soap.

According to NBC’s website and Soaps.sheknows, the DOOL episode on Wednesday will show Kate hiring Paul to dig up some dirt on Vivian. On Thursday, Lucas and Chloe will finally find out who sent her flowers and they will be very surprised about it. Plus, Steve will experience a setback in his plans.

'Abigail' surprises everyone at Gabi’s trial

Friday’s episode will feature Gabi’s trial and "Abigail" will take the stand. She will also shock everyone by revealing a huge secret. Click here to see some of the photos from NBC.

'Days of Our Lives' recaps

On Monday, Chad (Billy Flynn) got arrested in Hong Kong after Stefan (Tyler Christopher) planted drugs in his luggage. As for Eli (Lamon Archey), he confessed something to Gabi. Meanwhile, Gabby admitted that she has real feelings for Stefan. Plus, Julie (Susan Seaforth Hayes) and Doug (Bill Hayes) got mad at Rafe (Galen Gering) for betraying Hope (Kristian Alfonso).

Will and Paul heat things up

Tuesday’s episode featured Will (Chandler Massey) and Paul making love. As for Sonny (Freddie Smith), he went out with Leo (Greg Rikaart), who was paid by Vivian. Elsewhere, Belle (Martha Madison) came to Chad’s aid.

Gabby and Stefan’s Hong Kong trip

Last week, Stefan and Gabby arrived in Hong Kong and even bonded there. Gabi’s trial also began. Plus, Lani (Sal Stowers) took the stand. Meanwhile, Hope asked Belle for some legal help.

"Days of Our Lives" episodes air at 12:45 pm AEDT in Australia’s Foxtel Arena channel. It airs on NBC in the US at 1 pm ET/PT. Stay tuned for upcoming DOOL spoilers and updates featuring the colourful characters of Salem.

Watch the 'Days Of Our Lives' Facebook video below:

