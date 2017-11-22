'Coronation Street' spoilers for Nov. 22: Robert’s lump could be malignant

The "Coronation Street" cast, which includes Sally Dynevor (Sally), Tristan Gemmill (Robert), Malcolm Hebden (Norris), Kym Marsh (Michelle), Rob Mallard (Daniel), Faye Brookes (Kate), Sam Aston (Chesney), Dolly-Rose Campbell (Gemma), George Banks (Henry) and Connie Hyde (Gina), will be in the spotlight for the British soap's episodes on Wednesday. Watch out for the pivotal scenes that they will be part of including Robert's shocking diagnosis about his lump and Gemma having her Cinderella moment at a posh party.

Spoiler Alert! This update contains 'Coronation Street' spoilers 2017. Read on if you want to know about the upcoming episodes of 'Corrie' on Wednesday.

According to Digital Spy, the first "Coronation St" episode on Wednesday, which airs on ITV in the UK at 7:30 pm BST, will show Robert being told by the urologist at the hospital that his lump could be malignant. Unfortunately, they'll have to remove his testis.

Norris needs another blood test

Meanwhile, Norris will receive a call from the medical centre about providing another blood test for them. This makes him worried. As for Sally, her inauguration party at Number 4 will be in full swing. However, the party will be cut short because of the arrival of two bailiffs who will present her with a court order to take goods up to the value of £5,000 (AU$8758.75). Sally will be shocked to find out that the debt is under Gina's name.

Robert is in denial

The next episode of the British soap, which airs on the same channel at 8:30 pm BST, will feature Robert refusing to accept his diagnosis. He'll also hide it from Michelle. Unfortunately, he needs to undergo operation as soon as possible. Meanwhile, Sally will unleash her fury on Gina for the debt she collected which she kept a secret from her.

Gemma crashes a house party

As for Daniel, he will be surprised when he sees a booking in the Bistro diary in Denise Osbourne's (Denise Black) name. He'll snap at Kate, much to the delight of Chesney, who will hide his reaction well. Plus, Gemma will crash a posh party where she will have a chat with Henry Newton. However, the police will raid the party and Gemma will quickly run off. Much like Cinderella, she will accidentally leave behind her sparkly shoe which Henry will pick up. Click here to see some pictures of the aforementioned scenes.

'Corrie Street' recap

The soap's episodes on Monday showed Robert getting injured while saving Joseph (William Flanagan). He was rushed to the hospital immediately, Thankfully, he made a full recovery. Elsewhere, Tim (Joe Duttine) helped boost Gina's business. Plus, Tracy (Kate Ford) informed Chesney about Sinead (Katie McGlynn) going up to Daniel's flat.

"Coronation St" airs every Monday, Wednesday and Friday in the UK on the ITV channel. Stay tuned for more updates and "Corrie" spoilers in the next few days.