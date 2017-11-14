'Coronation Street' spoilers for Nov. 15: Phelan frames Anna for Seb’s accident

"Coronation Street" star Connor McIntyre poses for a photo on his Twitter account while holding a colourful mug that he got as a gift.

The "Coronation Street" cast, which includes Connor McIntyre (Phelan), Debbie Rush (Anna), Harry Visinoni (Seb), Bruno Langley (Todd), Daniel Brocklebank (Billy), Bhavna Limbachia (Rana), Tracy Barlow (Kate) and Nicola Rubinstein (Nicola), will be featured in the episodes of "Corrie" on Wednesday. Some of the important scenes to watch out for include Phelan's continuous framing of Anna for Seb's accident and Anna telling Nicola that she's innocent. Plus, Rana and Kate will kiss each other.

Digital Spy reports that the first episode of the British soap will feature Phelan being interrogated by the police about Seb's accident. He will point the finger at Anna and frame her for it. Phelan will also lie about witnessing Anna hitting Seb in the face.

Kate and Rana's passionate kiss

Meanwhile, Rana and Kate's chemistry will heat up even more and end up in a passionate kiss. As for Todd, he'll have a difficult time coping with the fallout from Billy's past. This "Corrie" episode will air on the UK's ITV channel at 7:30 pm BST.

Anna tells Nicola she's innocent

The next episode of "Corrie" on Wednesday will show Nicola asking Anna about being involved in Seb's accident. Anna will insist that she's innocent and that Phelan is only trying to frame her to get back at her. Meanwhile, Nicola will also ask Anna to tell Seb that she's had to move away.

Phelan thinks of another plan

As for Phelan, he'll form another plan in his mind that will probably affect Anna in the future. Elsewhere, Rana will distance herself from Kate after their passionate kiss. Plus, Billy will deny being involved in the robbery. He'll also keep mum to the police about it. This episode will air at 8:30 pm BST on ITV. Click here to see photos from the soap's upcoming episodes on Wednesday.

'Coronation Street' recap

The episode of "Coronation St" on Monday featured Billy getting arrested because he's a suspect in a 2001 robbery case. This shocked Summer (Matilda Freeman) and Todd. Meanwhile, Adam (Sam Robertson) called the police station and talked to Billy (Daniel Brocklebank). He told Billy not to say anything to the police. However, Billy made a shocking confession to Todd about the armed robbery years ago. As for Robert (Tristan Gemmill), he arrived home from jail. In the café, Roy (David Neilson) told Izzy (Cherylee Houston) and Beth (Lisa George) about how Fiz (Jennie McAlpine) received money from the crowdfunding website for Hope (Isabella Flanagan).

Beth also discovered that Tyrone (Alan Halsall) and Fiz used the money from the crowdfunding website and spent it on a van. Unfortunately, the factory girls angrily confronted and accused Fiz of scamming them, which eventually led to a catfight. As for Robert, he gave Michelle (Kym Marsh) a contract to make her an equal partner in the Bistro.

These episodes follow the scenes from last week which include Mary (Patti Clare) reporting Angie (Victoria Ekanoye) for drinking and driving. Plus, Chesney (Sam Aston) informed Craig (Colson Smith), Beth and Kirk (Andrew Whyment) that they must find somewhere else to live because he needs to concentrate on Joseph.

"Corrie Street" episodes regularly air during weekdays in the UK on ITV. Stay tuned for more "Corrie" spoilers and updates.