'Coronation Street' spoilers for Nov. 17: Rana considers calling off her wedding

By @JanSSS8 on
Coronation Street star Bhavana Limbachia
This is a Image of the UK Actress Bhavana Limbachia. Wikimedia Commons/Limbachia

The "Coronation Street" cast, which includes Bhavna Limbachia (Rana), Tracy Barlow (Kate), Harry Visinoni  (Seb), Connor McIntyre (Phelan), Debbie Rush (Anna), Jim Moir (Colin), Louiza Patikas (Moira), Qasim Akhtar (Zeedan), Nicola Thorp (Nicola) and Mikey North (Gary), will be featured in the "Corrie" episodes on Friday. The important scenes to watch out for include Rana having second thoughts about her wedding to Zeedan and Kate telling Rana that she loves her through a message left over the phone.

Spoiler Alert! This update contains 'Coronation Street' spoilers. Read on if you want to know about the upcoming episodes of 'Corrie' on Friday.

According to Digital Spy, Rana will call Kate's flat and tell her that she can call off her wedding to Zeedan so that they can finally be together. However, Kate will tell Rana to leave. As for Colin, he'll confide in Moira about the possibility of Norris being his father. He came to that conclusion because he recently discovered that Norris visited Darlington in 1961. Elsewhere, Phelan will offer Seb his job back to further annoy Anna. This episode of "Corrie" airs on ITV channel in the UK at 7:30 pm BST.

Kate professes her love for Rana

The next "Corrie" episode on Friday will feature a drunk Kate leaving Rana a message on her phone. Kate will tell Rana that she loves her and wants to be with her. She'll also ask Rana to call off her wedding. Meanwhile, Rana and Zeedan's families are getting nervous as they wait for them at the register office. Plus, Phelan will offer Anna a deal after revealing that Nicola is carrying Gary's baby. As for Anna, she'll inform Gary about Phelan's latest blackmail. This episode airs on ITV at 8:30 pm BST. Click here to see pictures of pivotal scenes from Friday's episodes.

'Coronation St' recap

The "Corrie Street" episodes on Wednesday showed Phelan continuing to frame Anna for Seb's accident. Plus, Rana and Kate shared a passionate kiss and Anna told Nicola that she's innocent. Elsewhere, Phelan formed another plan.

On Monday, Billy (Daniel Brocklebank) was arrested for a robbery case in 2001. Adam (Sam Robertson) advised him not to say anything about it. Plus, Roy (David Neilson) revealed to Beth (Lisa George) and Izzy (Cherylee Houston) that Fiz (Jennie McAlpine) received money from the crowdfunding website for Hope (Isabella Flanagan). Beth eventually found out that Fiz and Tyrone (Alan Halsall) used the money to buy a van. This led to a catfight between Fiz and the factory girls. As for Robert, he presented Michelle (Kym Marsh) a contract, making her an equal partner in the Bistro.

"Coronation Street" episodes air in the UK on ITV on Monday, Wednesday and Friday. Stay tuned for more updates and "Corrie" spoilers in the next few weeks.

Watch the 'Corrie St' video below:

Related
Join the Discussion
Peru-Australia free-trade deal: Aussie businesses, farmers and families to be 'big winners'
Telstra's remedies for slow NBN speeds: Refunds, changing plans, leaving contracts
Perth retailers earns extended trading hours over the Christmas period
Comprehensive credit reporting in Australia: A ‘game changer’ for consumers, lenders
Australian businesses in the midst of best economic conditions in two decades
Australian businesses in the midst of best economic conditions in two decades
New entrants: Global tech invasion in Sydney's CBD tightens office rental market
New entrants: Global tech invasion in Sydney's CBD tightens office rental market
More Business
Prince Charles blamed Jews in Arab-Israeli conflict in 1986 letter
Malcolm Turnbull condemns Kim Jong-un's rogue state, pushes for North Korea sanctions
Trump's Asia tour: Rodrigo Duterte sings for US commander-in-chief
Remembrance Day: Prince Harry’s beard reportedly breaks military rules
‘Less lawyers, more Lambies’: Outgoing senator delivers tearful farewell speech, receives praise
‘Less lawyers, more Lambies’: Outgoing senator delivers tearful farewell speech, receives praise
Jacqui Lambie to resign after learning she’s a British citizen
Jacqui Lambie to resign after learning she’s a British citizen
More News
NBA Trade News: Mavs could explore offers for Nerlens Noel
Roger Federer vs Marin Cilic live stream: Watch ATP Finals online
'Ben Simmons is a game-changer,' says Sixers coach Brett Brown
Oscar De La Hoya wants Conor McGregor, training for five months
Ex-NRL player David Fifita’s wife Jade sentenced to jail for Centrelink fraud
Ex-NRL player David Fifita’s wife Jade sentenced to jail for Centrelink fraud
Golden State Warriors vs Boston Celtics live stream: Watch NBA online
Golden State Warriors vs Boston Celtics live stream: Watch NBA online
More Sports
New Steam indie games for November week 2: 'Turf Wars' and more
Paddles, First Cat of New Zealand and PM Ardern’s cat, dies
Niantic announces 'Harry Potter: Wizards Unite,' complete with spell-casting feature and more
Diving deeper into nautical archaeology
Steam sale: Fanatical Max Damage Bundle promises 8 'chaotic' games for US$3.49
Steam sale: Fanatical Max Damage Bundle promises 8 'chaotic' games for US$3.49
New indie Steam games for November week 1: 'Usurper' and more
New indie Steam games for November week 1: 'Usurper' and more
More Life
‘Outlander’ season 3 episode 10: Fergus has a choice
‘Winds of Winter’ theory: King’s Landing and its people’s end
'The Bold and the Beautiful' spoilers for Nov. 16-17
‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’: New poster teases Ahch-To duel
'Coronation Street' spoilers for Nov. 17: Rana considers calling off her wedding
'Coronation Street' Nov. 17 spoilers [VIDEO]
'The Walking Dead' season 8 episode 5 preview: Negan’s back
‘The Walking Dead’ season 8: Saviors get into action
More Entertainment
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car