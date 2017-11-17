'Coronation Street' spoilers for Nov. 17: Rana considers calling off her wedding

The "Coronation Street" cast, which includes Bhavna Limbachia (Rana), Tracy Barlow (Kate), Harry Visinoni (Seb), Connor McIntyre (Phelan), Debbie Rush (Anna), Jim Moir (Colin), Louiza Patikas (Moira), Qasim Akhtar (Zeedan), Nicola Thorp (Nicola) and Mikey North (Gary), will be featured in the "Corrie" episodes on Friday. The important scenes to watch out for include Rana having second thoughts about her wedding to Zeedan and Kate telling Rana that she loves her through a message left over the phone.

Spoiler Alert! This update contains 'Coronation Street' spoilers. Read on if you want to know about the upcoming episodes of 'Corrie' on Friday.

According to Digital Spy, Rana will call Kate's flat and tell her that she can call off her wedding to Zeedan so that they can finally be together. However, Kate will tell Rana to leave. As for Colin, he'll confide in Moira about the possibility of Norris being his father. He came to that conclusion because he recently discovered that Norris visited Darlington in 1961. Elsewhere, Phelan will offer Seb his job back to further annoy Anna. This episode of "Corrie" airs on ITV channel in the UK at 7:30 pm BST.

Kate professes her love for Rana

The next "Corrie" episode on Friday will feature a drunk Kate leaving Rana a message on her phone. Kate will tell Rana that she loves her and wants to be with her. She'll also ask Rana to call off her wedding. Meanwhile, Rana and Zeedan's families are getting nervous as they wait for them at the register office. Plus, Phelan will offer Anna a deal after revealing that Nicola is carrying Gary's baby. As for Anna, she'll inform Gary about Phelan's latest blackmail. This episode airs on ITV at 8:30 pm BST. Click here to see pictures of pivotal scenes from Friday's episodes.

'Coronation St' recap

The "Corrie Street" episodes on Wednesday showed Phelan continuing to frame Anna for Seb's accident. Plus, Rana and Kate shared a passionate kiss and Anna told Nicola that she's innocent. Elsewhere, Phelan formed another plan.

On Monday, Billy (Daniel Brocklebank) was arrested for a robbery case in 2001. Adam (Sam Robertson) advised him not to say anything about it. Plus, Roy (David Neilson) revealed to Beth (Lisa George) and Izzy (Cherylee Houston) that Fiz (Jennie McAlpine) received money from the crowdfunding website for Hope (Isabella Flanagan). Beth eventually found out that Fiz and Tyrone (Alan Halsall) used the money to buy a van. This led to a catfight between Fiz and the factory girls. As for Robert, he presented Michelle (Kym Marsh) a contract, making her an equal partner in the Bistro.

"Coronation Street" episodes air in the UK on ITV on Monday, Wednesday and Friday. Stay tuned for more updates and "Corrie" spoilers in the next few weeks.

