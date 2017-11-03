'Coronation Street' spoilers for Nov. 3: Seb receives his HIV test results

Coronation Street. Taken just outside the tour on Saturday 30th August. No changes were made to the photo. (Creative Commons Legal Code Attribution 2.0: https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0/legalcode)

The "Coronation Street" cast, which includes Harry Visinoni (Seb), Ellie Leach (Faye), Sam Robertson (Adam), Bruno Langley (Todd), Matilda Freeman (Summer), Barbara Knox (Rita), Connor McIntyre (Phelan), Debbie Rush (Anna), Helen Flanagan (Rosie), Shayne Ward (Aidan), Dolly-Rose Campbell (Gemma) and Colson Smith (Craig), will be heavily featured in the episodes of the soap on Friday. Some of the important scenes to watch out for include Seb and Faye's human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) test results and Gemma meeting up with a guy named Niall through a dating app.

Spoiler Alert! This update has more 'Coronation Street' spoilers 2017. Read on if you want to know more about the new "Corrie" episodes on Friday.

Digital Spy reports that the first episode of "Coronation Street" on Friday will show Faye and Seb waiting anxiously for the release of their HIV test results. Meanwhile, Adam will inform Todd about a meeting with a potential new client. If the meeting is successful, it could be very lucrative for the firm. Todd is hopeful that it will help pay for Summer's school fees. Unfortunately, the potential client cancels the meeting, which irks Todd and Adam. As for Rita, she will begin to outstay her welcome. This episode will air on ITV at 7:30 pm BST.

Gemma meets a mysterious guy

The second "Corrie" episode on Friday will feature the continued investigation of Seb's case. However, there is mounting evidence against Anna. Meanwhile, Gemma will use a dating app and meet up with a guy named Niall. Unfortunately, she will be disappointed when she finds out that he's not a great guy. Elsewhere, Craig's fears will begin to affect his work. Plus, Rita will change her future plans. Todd, Rosie and Adam will talk about the possibility of changing the date on the contract of sale to help out Rita. This episode will air at 8:30 pm BST. Click here to see some of the photos featured from Friday's episodes.

'Coronation Street' recap

Wednesday's episode of "Corrie Street" featured Anna's revelation of Nicola's (Nicola Thorp) pregnancy to Gary (Mikey North). Naturally, it shocked him that's why he confronted Nicola about it and whether she intends to keep the baby or not. David (Jack P. Shepherd) also asked Shona (Julia Goulding) to move in with him, which crushed Craig's (Colson Smith) hopes. Craig also threatened to arrest Beth (Lisa George) for a disturbance. Plus, David confronted Gary when he noticed how close he is to Nicola. Gary assured David that he kissed Nicola once but that was it.

"Coronation St" episodes air on weekdays on ITV in the UK. Stay tuned for upcoming "Corrie" spoilers in the next few days.