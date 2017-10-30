'Coronation Street' spoilers for Oct. 30: Seb might be HIV positive

The "Coronation Street" cast, which includes Harry Visinoni (Seb), Connor McIntyre (Phelan), Debbie Rush (Anna), Tristan Gemmill (Robert), Kym Marsh (Michelle), Katie McGlynn (Sinead), Shelley King (Yasmeen), Michael Le Vell (Kevin), Alan Halsall (Tyrone), Sally Dynevor (Sally), Sally Carman (Abi), Sam Aston (Chesney), Andrew Whyment (Kirk) and Jennie McAlpine (Fiz), will be featured in the "Corrie" episodes on Monday. Watch out for important scenes such as Phelan's conversation with Seb about Anna and Seb finding out from Abi that he could be positive for human immunodeficiency virus (HIV).

Spoiler Alert! This update has 'Coronation Street' spoilers 2017. Read on if you want to know more about the new episodes of 'Corrie' on Monday.

Digital Spy reports that Phelan will pay Seb a visit in the hospital. He'll tell the teen that Anna tried to kill him by pushing him off the ladder. Of course, it's a lie. Meanwhile, Tyrone will also lie to Kevin about how his dead uncle Frank left him some money. He wants to use it to buy a van. As for Michelle, she'll visit Robert in prison and try to cheer him up. Elsewhere, Sinead prepares for the arrival of Joseph. She'll also ask Yasmeen for some advice. Plus, Sally's campaign will encounter another hitch. The first "Corrie" episode on Monday will air on ITV at 7:30 pm BST.

Seb might have HIV

The second episode of "Corrie" on Monday will feature Abi telling Seb about his white blood cell count and that he could be HIV positive. Meanwhile, Fiz is afraid that she has betrayed her mates. Plus, Joseph and Chesney will arrive from Portugal. They will be surprised when they see Sinead's welcome home party. This will make Joseph upset and he'll immediately run upstairs. Sinead will feel awful about the incident. Elsewhere, Kirk and Sally couldn't be any closer in the campaign for the mayor of Weatherfield. This episode will also air on ITV at 8:30 pm BST. Click here to see photos of some scenes from Monday's episodes of "Coronation St."

'Coronation Street' recap

Friday's episode of "Corrie" showed Aidan (Shayne Ward) kissing Alya (Sair Khan) and Phelan trying to frame his old enemy. Nicola (Nicola Thorp) also confronted Lydia about an affair, which she denied was true. Meanwhile, Phelan got irked when Nicola bugged him about his past. Despite his annoyance, he'll eventually tell his side of the story to her. Plus, Tyrone and Fiz tried to cover up their tracks.

