'Coronation Street' spoilers for Oct. 27: Aidan kisses Alya

The "Coronation Street" cast, which Shayne Ward (Aidan), Sair Khan (Alya), Nicola Thorp (Nicola), Susan Twist (Lydia), Connor McIntyre (Phelan), Debbie Rush (Anna), Jennie McAlpine (Fiz), Alan Halsall (Tyrone), Oliver Farnworth (Andy) and Helen Flanagan (Rosie), will be featured in the British soap's episode on Friday. It will show Aidan kissing Alya and Nicola getting shocked about Phelan's past, among other plotlines.

Spoiler Alert! This article contains 'Coronation Street' spoilers 2017. Read on if you want to know more about the upcoming episodes of 'Corrie' on Friday.

According to Digital Spy, Aidan will tell Alya how brilliant she is, and then he'll lean over to kiss her. Meanwhile, Nicola will visit Lydia and ask her about her mother's affair with Phelan. As for Lydia, she will tell Nicola that she's wrong and that there's no affair. Nicola will also find out some horrifying truths. Plus, Phelan will get mad at Nicola when she asks him about his past. Elsewhere, Fiz and Tyrone will try to cover their tracks and Anna is determined not to give up. This episode will air at 7:30 pm BST on ITV.

Phelan tries to frame his old foe

The next episode of "Corrie" on Friday will show Phelan taking advantage of a situation by trying to frame his old foe for attempted murder, no thanks to Rosie. Unfortunately, this will endanger Anna. As for Nicola, she will finally hear Phelan's side of the story, Elsewhere, Andy gets another shot at being free. This episode airs at 8:30 pm BST on ITV. Click here to see photos scenes from the "Coronation St" episode on Friday.

'Coronation Street' recap

The previous "Corrie" episodes on Monday showed Abi suffering from an overdose and being rushed to the hospital. Faye and Seb were the ones who found Abi's unconscious body at home. Unfortunately, social services arrived soon to take the twins. Meanwhile, Phelan met his old enemy who threatened to foil his plans. As for Aidan, he got drunk at The Rovers and felt down and out.

Seb falls from a ladder

Wednesday's episodes of "Corrie" showed Seb falling from a ladder. It happened after he argued in public with Anna over the situation with the social services. Meanwhile, Gina tried to set up Steve with a woman and he ends up on an awful double date. Elsewhere, Nicola and Anna shared their secrets with each other. Plus, Tracy saw Steve in a new light.

"Coronation St" episodes regularly air during weekdays in the UK. It is broadcast on the ITV channel. Stay tuned for more updates about the British soap opera.