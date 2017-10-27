'Coronation Street' spoilers for Oct. 27: Aidan kisses Alya

By @JanSSS8 on
Corrie star Shayne Ward RTR1HVKW
British singer Shayne Ward poses during the opening ceremony of a record store in Hong Kong September 30, 2006. Reuters/Bobby Yip

The "Coronation Street" cast, which Shayne Ward (Aidan),  Sair Khan (Alya), Nicola Thorp (Nicola), Susan Twist (Lydia), Connor McIntyre (Phelan), Debbie Rush (Anna), Jennie McAlpine (Fiz), Alan Halsall (Tyrone), Oliver Farnworth (Andy) and Helen Flanagan (Rosie),  will be featured in the British soap's episode on Friday. It will show Aidan kissing Alya and Nicola getting shocked about Phelan's past, among other plotlines. 

Spoiler Alert! This article contains 'Coronation Street' spoilers 2017. Read on if you want to know more about the upcoming episodes of 'Corrie' on Friday.

According to Digital Spy, Aidan will tell Alya how brilliant she is, and then he'll lean over to kiss her. Meanwhile, Nicola will visit Lydia and ask her about her mother's affair with Phelan. As for Lydia, she will tell Nicola that she's wrong and that there's no affair. Nicola will also find out some horrifying truths. Plus, Phelan will get mad at Nicola when she asks him about his past. Elsewhere, Fiz and Tyrone will try to cover their tracks and Anna is determined not to give up. This episode will air at 7:30 pm BST on ITV. 

Phelan tries to frame his old foe

The next episode of "Corrie" on Friday will show Phelan taking advantage of a situation by trying to frame his old foe for attempted murder, no thanks to Rosie. Unfortunately, this will endanger Anna. As for Nicola, she will finally hear Phelan's side of the story, Elsewhere, Andy gets another shot at being free. This episode airs at 8:30 pm BST on ITV. Click here to see photos scenes from the "Coronation St" episode on Friday.

'Coronation Street' recap

The previous "Corrie" episodes on Monday showed Abi suffering from an overdose and being rushed to the hospital. Faye and Seb were the ones who found Abi's unconscious body at home. Unfortunately, social services arrived soon to take the twins. Meanwhile, Phelan met his old enemy who threatened to foil his plans. As for Aidan, he got drunk at The Rovers and felt down and out. 

Seb falls from a ladder

Wednesday's episodes of "Corrie" showed Seb falling from a ladder. It happened after he argued in public with Anna over the situation with the social services. Meanwhile, Gina tried to set up Steve with a woman and he ends up on an awful double date. Elsewhere, Nicola and Anna shared their secrets with each other. Plus, Tracy saw Steve in a new light. 

"Coronation St" episodes regularly air during weekdays in the UK. It is broadcast on the ITV channel. Stay tuned for more updates about the British soap opera.

Related
Join the Discussion
Woolworths workers reportedly pushes for wage increases of $2 an hour
The last Holden: Australia's final locally made car rolls off production line
ANZ sells its OnePath Pensions and Investments to IOOF
Avoid Christmas shopping crowds: Australia’s biggest online stores offer free shipping
World butter shortage: What it means for Melbourne's pastry community
World butter shortage: What it means for Melbourne's pastry community
Uber rival Taxify plans to launch services in Australia, promises good offers
Uber rival Taxify plans to launch services in Australia, promises good offers
More Business
Unearthed clip shows Trump kissing young woman, talking about ‘beautiful’ teenager
Easier citizenship test for wannabe Aussies after Senate rejects amendments
Melania Trump body double story divides the Internet
Donald Trump net worth: Forbes reveals why POTUS slips in rich list
Jacinda Ardern becomes youngest and 3rd female New Zealand prime minister
Jacinda Ardern becomes youngest and 3rd female New Zealand prime minister
'Love Barack': What young Obama wrote to his ex-girlfriend
'Love Barack': What young Obama wrote to his ex-girlfriend
More News
Lakers rallied behind Lonzo Ball to upset Wizards, says coach Luke Walton
Roger Federer vs Benoit Paire live stream: Watch Basel ATP live
Novak Djokovic yet to commit to Brisbane International, organisers worried
Kris Dunn Injury Update: Bulls to bring PG off the bench
Roger Federer vs Adrian Mannarino live stream: Watch Basel ATP live
Roger Federer vs Adrian Mannarino live stream: Watch Basel ATP live
Los Angeles Lakers vs Toronto Raptors live stream: Watch NBA online
Los Angeles Lakers vs Toronto Raptors live stream: Watch NBA online
More Sports
Gigabyte X399 Aorus Gaming 7 motherboard: Specs, price and launch details
Asus ROG Strix RX Vega 64 graphics card set for September release
National survey reveals Aussies’ attitude towards family life
How Australian universities address sexual assault on campus
Samsung launches SM-G9298 Android flip phone: Specs, features and details announced
New Samsung SM-G9298 Android flip phone: Specs and features
LG V30 specs, features and release details
LG V30 specs, features and release details
More Life
‘The Walking Dead’ season 8 episode 2: Kingdom in trouble
‘Outlander’ season 3 episode 7 preview
'The Bold and the Beautiful' Oct. 26-27 spoilers [VIDEO]
‘Star Trek Discover’ episode 7: Harry Mudd is back
'Lucifer' season 3 episode 5: Charlotte is back
‘Lucifer’ season 3: An awkward moment for Morningstar
'Star Wars Rebels' season 4 episode 5 & 6: Thrawn is back
‘Star Wars Rebels’ season 4: Hera and Kanan get intimate
More Entertainment
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car