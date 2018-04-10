'The Bold and the Beautiful' spoilers for April 10-13: Hope shocks Steffy

"The Bold and the Beautiful" star Annika Noelle poses for a photo on her Instagram account. Noelle is the new face of the character Hope Logan in the CBS soap opera "The Bold and the Beautiful."

"The Bold and the Beautiful" cast members, including Annika Noelle (Hope), Jacqueline MacInnes Wood (Steffy), Darin Brooks (Wyatt), Don Diamont (Bill), Scott Clifton (Liam), Thorsten Kaye (Ridge), Ingo Rademacher (Thorne), Heather Tom (Katie), Jeremy Ray Valdez (Detective Sanchez) and Katherine Kelly Lang (Brooke) will be featured in the episodes of the US soap from Tuesday to Friday. They will be part of several scenes such as Detective Sanchez recreating the crime scene for Bill to help him think about who shot him. Plus, Hope shocks Steffy with her prophecy about Bill’s real motives.

Spoiler alert! This article contains more 'Bold and Beautiful' spoilers 2018. Read on to learn about the soap’s upcoming episodes.

According to TV Guide, Tuesday’s episode of B&B will show Steffy being shocked to find out what Hope thinks about regarding Bill’s intentions. Meanwhile, Wyatt hopes that Bill will have a new perspective after his near-death experience.

Katie makes a decision

On Wednesday, Katie will make a rash decision after thinking about Thorne’s warning regarding Wyatt’s baggage in life. As for Ridge, he will threaten Bill after angrily confronting him. Thursday’s episode will feature Det. Sanchez recreating the crime scene for Bill. He is hoping that by doing so, Bill will finally remember who really shot him on that fateful night. Meanwhile, Steffy and Ridge will become suspicious of Hope’s true intentions with Liam.

Steffy asks Liam not to work with Hope

On Friday, Brooke will ask Ridge not to allow his fury at Bill to get the best of him. Otherwise, a wrong move on his part could lead him back to jail. Elsewhere, Steffy will urge Liam to reconsider his decision to work with Hope on her "Hope for the Future" fashion line. She thinks that by not working with Hope anymore, their marriage could somehow be fixed.

'The Bold and Beautiful' recaps

Monday’s episode showed Bill offering Liam a deal that involves his freedom in exchange for Steffy. Meanwhile, Steffy ordered Hope to stay back. The two women also argued again over Liam. Plus, Thorne asked Katie if she’s willing to give up Will (Zane Alexander Achor) to be with Wyatt.

The unexpected kiss

Last week, Hope and Liam shared a kiss after she confessed her true feelings for him. Meanwhile, Ridge suspected that Bill is not over Steffy, which made him more furious. Brooke also convinced Det. Sanchez to interview Bill again hoping that it will jog his memory.

Plus, Thorne pointed out that Forrester Creations can survive without Ridge as its chief executive officer (CEO). As for Ridge, he was finally set free after it was proven that he’s innocent and that he wasn’t the one who shot Bill. Justin (Aaron D. Spears) also assured Bill that the police are working hard to identify the perpetrator.

"The Bold and the Beautiful" episodes air Mondays to Fridays on Australia’s Foxtel Arena. It also airs weekdays in the US on CBS. Stay tuned for another round of B&B spoilers in the next few weeks.