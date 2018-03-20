'The Bold and the Beautiful' spoilers for March 20-23: Hope betrays Steffy

The Bold and the Beautiful star Annika Noelle
"The Bold and the Beautiful" star Annika Noelle poses for a photo on her Instagram account. Noelle is the new face of the character Hope Logan in the CBS soap opera "The Bold and the Beautiful." annikanoelle/Instagram

"The Bold and the Beautiful" cast members, including Annika Noelle (Hope), Jacqueline MacInnes Wood (Steffy), Aaron D. Spears (Justin), Darin Brooks (Wyatt), Katherine Kelly Lang (Brooke), Don Diamont (Bill), Scott Clifton (Liam) and Thorsten Kaye (Ridge), will be featured in the episodes of B&B from Tuesday to Friday. Some of the scenes to check out include Justin and Wyatt's battle for control of Spencer Publications and Hope betraying Steffy by telling Liam about Bill's proposal to her.

Spoiler alert! This update has additional 'Bold and Beautiful' spoilers 2018. Read on to learn about the new episodes of the soap opera.

On Tuesday, TV Guide reports that Wyatt and Justin will have a fight over power and control of Spencer Publications. Meanwhile, Steffy will confront Brooke because she told Hope about her secrets that involve Bill. Wednesday's episode of B&B will feature Hope betraying Steffy by blabbing to Liam about Bill's proposal. As for Ridge, his anger toward Bill will increase after hearing the new revelation.

Hope's betrayal

On Thursday, Steffy will demands answers from Hope after her betrayal. She wants to figure out what Hope's true intentions are regarding Liam. Elsewhere, Liam will realise that Bill's advice about taking Steffy back was a threat. This pushes him further over the edge. Friday's episode will show Bill accusing Ridge of something. Plus, Hope will try to convince Steffy that Bill is the enemy, and not her.

'The Bold and Beautiful' recaps

On Monday, Caroline's (Linsey Godfrey) anger toward Bill manifested. She blames him for causing her current situation. As for Thomas (Pierson Fodé), he told Ridge about Caroline and Bill's deception. Plus, Detective Sanchez (Jeremy Ray Valdez) accused Liam of shooting Bill. Despite this as well as everything that happened between him and his father, Liam’s still determined to find out who shot Bill.

Last week, Steffy and Hope bonded over Liam and their concern for him. Sheila (Kimberlin Brown) also gave Ridge important information. Meanwhile, Thomas asked for Sally's forgiveness. They even shared a kiss.

Caroline returns to LA

Caroline also showed up in Los Angeles and wants to have a future with Thomas. Unfortunately, Thomas and Sally doesn’t trust her because she and Bill teamed up for something treacherous. They are also angry at her for being dishonest. Plus, Lieutenant Baker (Dan Martin) and Detective Sanchez went over the list of suspects in Bill’s shooting.

"The Bold and the Beautiful" episodes air in Australia on the Foxtel Arena channel during weekdays. In the US, it airs on CBS, Mondays to Fridays. Stay tuned for upcoming B&B spoilers and updates in the next few weeks.

