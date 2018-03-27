'The Bold and the Beautiful' spoilers for March 27-30: Quinn defends Ridge

Rena Sofer. Mingle Media TV and Red Carpet Report host Ashley Harrington were invited to cover the 2014 Daytime Emmy® Awards Nominees Cocktail Reception Hosted by the Television Academy’s Daytime Programming Peer Group Governors at the London West Hotel in Hollywood.

"The Bold and the Beautiful" cast members, such as Rena Sofer (Quinn), Thorsten Kaye (Ridge), Jacqueline MacInnes Wood (Steffy), Don Diamont (Bill), Annika Noelle (Hope), Katherine Kelly Lang (Brooke), Ingo Rademacher (Thorne) and Scott Clifton (Liam), will be in the spotlight for the episode of the long-running CBS soap opera from Monday to Friday. They will be included in pivotal scenes such as Quinn defending Ridge’s innocence and Steffy demanding the truth from Bill.

According to a preview video of the CBS soap, Tuesday’s episode of B&B will show Brooke trying to prove that Ridge is not guilty. She believes the person who really shot Bill is still out there. Meanwhile, Steffy will ask for Liam’s help in convincing Bill that Ridge wasn’t the one who shot him.

Hope vs Steffy

On Wednesday, Steffy and Hope will once again clash over Liam. Plus, Eric will notice how Quinn will react when authorities arrest Ridge. She’ll insist that Ridge isn’t guilty of shooting Bill.

Quinn gets grilled

Thursday’s episode will show Brooke confronting Bill about naming Ridge as the shooter. Elsewhere, Detective Sanchez (Jeremy Ray Valdez) will go to Forrester Creations and question Quinn there.

Ridge protects Quinn

On Friday, Ridge will protect Quinn, much to the surprise of both Thorne and Steffy. Thorne will also visit Ridge in jail to reassure him that his family supports him.

'The Bold and Beautiful' recaps

Monday’s episode featured Liam asking for Hope’s advice. She urged Liam to support Steffy. Meanwhile, Steffy thinks that Bill has gone through so much suffering already. As for Carter (Lawrence Saint-Victor), he pleaded with Detective Sanchez on behalf of Ridge. However, Sanchez refused to budge.

Hope tells Liam Steffy’s secret

The previous week showed Hope betraying Steffy by telling Liam about Bill’s wedding proposal. Steffy confronted Hope and Brooke about it. She also demanded to know what Hope’s true intentions are regarding Liam. Hope tried to convince Steffy that Bill is the enemy, and not her.

Ridge’s anger towards Bill increases

As for Ridge, the news of Bill’s proposal to Steffy angered him further. Meanwhile, Wyatt (Darin Brooks) and Justin (Aaron D. Spears) fought over the control of Spencer Publications. Plus, Bill accused Ridge of something.

"The Bold and the Beautiful" episodes air on weekdays in Australia’s Foxtel Arena. It also airs in the US on CBS from Monday to Friday. Stay tuned for more "The Bold and the Beautiful" spoilers next week.

Watch 'The Bold and the Beautiful' Facebook video below: