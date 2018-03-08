'The Bold and the Beautiful' spoilers for March 8-9: Thomas returns

Actor Pierson Fode from the TV series The Bold And The Beautiful RTS17JUH
Actor Pierson Fode from the TV series "The Bold And The Beautiful" attends the 57th Monte-Carlo Television Festival in Monaco, June 18, 2017. Reuters/Eric Gaillard

"The Bold and the Beautiful" cast members, including Pierson Fodé (Thomas), Courtney Hope (Sally), Thorsten Kaye (Ridge), Don Diamont (Bill), Katherine Kelly Lang (Brooke), Darin Brooks (Wyatt), Zane Alexander Achor (Will) and Heather Tom (Katie), will be featured in the soap's episodes from Thursday to Friday. It will show Thomas' homecoming and he has big news for Sally. Plus, Katie and Wyatt will make a very important announcement.

Spoiler alert! This update has additional 'Bold and Beautiful' spoilers 2018. Read on to learn about the new episodes of the soap opera.

CBS and TV Guide report that on Thursday's episode of B&B, Ridge will have a hard time hiding his anger at Bill from Brooke. In fact, Brooke will actually sense his fury. Meanwhile, Wyatt will wake up still hungover from last night. That's when he'll notice Katie's frantic texts on his cellphone, which he wasn't able to reply to. 

Thomas comes back

On Friday, Thomas will return home and he has significant news for Sally. This could be life changing and could affect their past, present and future. As for Wyatt and Katie, they will announce their engagement in a surprising location. Click here to see photos from the CBS website. 

'The Bold and Beautiful' recaps of this week's previous episodes

On Monday, Bill felt challenged when Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) refused to accept his marriage proposal. As for Ridge, he got mad at Bill for proposing to Steffy. Plus, Pam (Alley Mills) became erratic in this episode and Charlie (Dick Christie) urged her to take her medicine.

Bill gets shot

Tuesday's episode showed Katie reeling after she gets custody papers from Bill. He is still mad at her romance with Wyatt. As for Wyatt, he vowed to protect Will. Meanwhile, Emmy ("The Talk’s" Sheryl Underwood) confirmed to Justin (Aaron D. Spears) that Bill's wishes about Wyatt and Liam are being fulfilled. Unfortunately, Bill got shot in this episode.

Katie visits Bill's house

On Wednesday, Liam found out that Bill may die. Katie visited Bill's house to confront him over his lawsuit, but she ended up getting shocked by what she saw there. Meanwhile, Brooke feared Ridge's reaction over Bill's latest move. 

Last week, Sally made a bold and unexpected move against Sky and Bill. Bill also found out about Katie and Wyatt's romance and he threatened their future. Plus, Liam offered Hope (Annika Noelle) some help to realise her dream of doing good through her Hope for the Future line. 

"The Bold and the Beautiful" episodes air in Australia on Foxtel Arena during weekdays. It airs in the US on CBS, also on weekdays. Stay tuned for more B&B spoilers and updates in the coming weeks.

Watch 'The Bold and the Beautiful' Facebook video below:

