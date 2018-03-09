'The Blacklist' season 5 episode 16 'The Capricorn Killer' spoilers

Cast members (front L-R) Diego Klattenhoff, James Spader, Megan Boone and (rear L-R) Ryan Eggold and Harry Lennix participate in a panel for "The Blacklist" during the NBC sessions at the Television Critics Association summer press tour in Beverly Hills, California July 27, 2013.

Cast members (front L-R) Diego Klattenhoff, James Spader, Megan Boone and (rear L-R) Ryan Eggold and Harry Lennix participate in a panel for "The Blacklist" during the NBC sessions at the Television Critics Association summer press tour in Beverly Hills, California July 27, 2013. REUTERS/Phil McCarten

"The Blacklist" TV series starring Megan Boone as Elizabeth "Liz" Keen, Hisham Tawfiq as Dembe Zuma, Amir Arison as Aram Mojtabai and James Spader as Raymond "Red" Reddington, will have a new episode titled "The Capricorn Killer." It will air on March 14 in the US. The upcoming episode of the NBC series will feature Red using a different approach as he closes in on Ian Garvey (Jonny Coyne).

Spoiler alert! This update has additional 'The Blacklist' spoilers 2018. Read on if you would like to know what will happen in 'The Capricorn Killer.'

An NBC press release states that "The Blacklist" season 5, episode 16 will show The Task Force springing to action to bring down Tom Keen’s (Ryan Eggold) killers. Meanwhile,Red will choose a unique approach to nail Ian Garvey.

Liz continues her therapy with Dr Fulton

As for Liz, she will investigate new details of a cold case she worked with when she was a profiler for the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI). She will also continue her therapy sessions with Dr Fulton (Martha Plimpton). However, she will begin to explore her darker impulses in therapy. Click here to see some sneak peek photos from NBC.

'The Capricorn Killer' stars

According to the Internet Movie Database (IMDb), the other guest stars that will appear in "The Capricorn Killer" are James Ciccone (Gabinelli) and Thea McCartan (Detective Mills). The rest of "The Blacklist" cast members such as Mozhan Marnò (Samar Navabi), Harry Lennix (Harold Cooper) and Diego Klattenhoff (Donald Ressler), will also appear in this episode.

'The Blacklist' episodes: 'Pattie Sue Edwards'

The episode prior to "The Capricorn Killer" was "The Blacklist" series 5, episode 15 titled "Pattie Sue Edwards," which aired in the US on Wednesday. It showed Liz still tracking down Tom’s killers. However, she worked on a different angle this time. She also teamed up with Cooper and Detective Singleton (Evan Parke) to draw out the dirty cop who killed Tom. As for Aram, he ventured into the field in this episode.

Red’s tax issue

Plus, Red tried to find a creative solution for his money laundering operation’s tax issue. Elsewhere, the Task Force also investigated and tracked a mysterious woman that is believed to be behind a deadly viral outbreak in New York. Donald Thorin, Jr directed this episode, which was written by Carla Kettner.

"The Blacklist 5" airs at 10:40 pm AEDT every Monday on Australia’s Channel Seven. It also airs in the US every Wednesday on NBC at 8-9 pm ET/PT. Stay tuned for more "The Blacklist" spoilers and updates in the next few days.