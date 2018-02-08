'The Blacklist' season 5 episode 14 'Mr Raleigh Sinclair III' spoilers

By @JanSSS8 on
The Blacklist actress Megan Boone RTX1A9PV
Actress Megan Boone arrives for the annual White House Correspondents' Association dinner in Washington April 25, 2015. Reuters/Jonathan Ernst

"The Blacklist" cast, such as Megan Boone as Elizabeth "Liz" Keen, Hisham Tawfiq as Dembe Zuma and James Spader as Raymond "Red" Reddington, will have a new episode titled "Mr Raleigh Sinclair III." It will air on Wednesday, Feb. 28. The upcoming episode will show a psychotherapist (Martha Plimpton) who must evaluate Liz in order for her to be allowed to work in the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) again.

Spoiler alert! This update has 'The Blacklist' spoilers 2018. Read on if you would like to know what will happen in 'Mr Raleigh Sinclair III.'

An NBC press release states that "The Blacklist" season 5, episode 14 will feature Liz trying to get back to the FBI. However, she must be evaluated by a psychotherapist before she gets reinstated at the Bureau. Meanwhile, Red will work with the Task Force to track down a Blacklister who develops airtight alibis for clients that are guilty of murder.

'Mr. Raleigh Sinclair III' stars

Aside from Plimpton, the Internet Movie Database (IMDb) states that Diego Klattenhoff (Donald Ressler) and Amir Arison (Aram Mojtabai), will appear in "Mr Raleigh Sinclair III." Mozhan Marnò (Samar Navabi) and Harry Lennix (Harold Cooper), will be joining them in this episode.

'The Blacklist' episodes

'The Cook'

The episodes before "Mr Raleigh Sinclair III" were "The Cook," which aired in the US on Jan. 31 and "Invisible Hand," which was broadcast on Wednesday. "The Cook" showed Red and Liz working together to hunt down Tom Keen's (Ryan Eggold) killers. However, she started to have doubts about Red and even questioned his true intentions. As for the Task Force, they recruited an arsonist to assist them in catching another one. Slovan "Slick" Naim directed this episode, which was written by Peter Noah.

'The Invisible Hand'

"The Invisible Hand" featured Liz finding a crucial clue about the investigation of Tom's death. Meanwhile, a lot of bodies were found in abandoned woods. This led Red to think that the group behind it is The Invisible Hand. He told the Task Force about the said group that targets people who do morally reprehensible acts that are still considered legal. Plus, Red helped out one of his employees. Lukas Reiter and Jonathan Shapiro wrote this episode, which was directed by Spader's "Pretty in Pink" co-star Andrew McCarthy.

"The Blacklist 5" airs at 10:40 pm AEDT in Australia every Monday on the Seven channel. In the US, it airs on NBC from 8-9 pm on Wednesdays. Stay tuned for upcoming "The Blacklist" spoilers.

Related
Join the Discussion
Free payphones in three Brisbane suburbs amid patchy Telstra coverage
Australia attracts more high net worth individuals than any other country: analysis
JB Hi-Fi secures spot in world's 250 largest retailers, joins Wesfarmers and Woolworths
Australian banks advise employees to work from home on January 29
Home loan market competition heats up despite RBA leaving rates on hold
Home loan market competition heats up despite RBA leaving rates on hold
Australian farmland to be marketed to local buyers first before foreign investors
Australian farmland to be marketed to local buyers first before foreign investors
More Business
NSW Sushi store operator, accountant fined $200K for exploiting young foreign workers
Queensland mother allegedly poisons two disabled children
Australia hailed world’s safest country for a woman
Germany's killer nurse accused of murdering another 97 patients with lethal injections
'Fake news' is Word of the Year 2017 by Collins English Dictionary
'Fake news' is Word of the Year 2017 by Collins English Dictionary
Former USA Gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar given 175 years for sexual abuse
Former USA Gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar given 175 years for sexual abuse
More News
Lou Williams, Clippers agree to 3-year extension
CM Punk vs Mike Jackson likely for UFC 225 in June
NBA Trade Deadline: Lakers frontrunners to land Marquese Chriss
T20 Tri-Series: Glenn Maxwell century powers Australia past England
Boston Celtics vs Washington Wizards live stream: Watch NBA online
Boston Celtics vs Washington Wizards live stream: Watch NBA online
Los Angeles Lakers vs Oklahoma City Thunder live stream: Watch NBA online
Los Angeles Lakers vs Oklahoma City Thunder live stream: Watch NBA online
More Sports
Steam sale: Humble Paradox Bundle 2018 contains US$239 worth of games
'God of War' gets release date and a new story trailer
Google's two-factor authentication only enabled by less than 10% of users
Steam sale: Fanatical’s Nemesis Bundle 5 tests your survival and fighting skills
Part of Australia was attached to North America years ago, research suggests
Part of Australia was attached to North America years ago, research suggests
PC dominates, Switch rises, in-game loot boxes to continue – GDC 2018 survey
PC dominates, Switch rises, in-game loot boxes to continue – GDC 2018 survey
More Life
‘Star Wars Rebels’: Kanan may return
'Deadpool 2' official trailer: Meet Cable
'Bull' season 2 episode 15 spoilers
Sam Heughan wants Colin O’Donoghue’s hook
'The Blacklist' season 5 episode 14 'Mr Raleigh Sinclair III' spoilers
'The Blacklist' season 5 episode 14 spoilers
'Star Trek Discovery' episode 15 preview: First look at Kronos
‘Star Trek Discovery’: Taking the fight to the enemy
More Entertainment
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car