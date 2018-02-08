'The Blacklist' season 5 episode 14 'Mr Raleigh Sinclair III' spoilers

"The Blacklist" cast, such as Megan Boone as Elizabeth "Liz" Keen, Hisham Tawfiq as Dembe Zuma and James Spader as Raymond "Red" Reddington, will have a new episode titled "Mr Raleigh Sinclair III." It will air on Wednesday, Feb. 28. The upcoming episode will show a psychotherapist (Martha Plimpton) who must evaluate Liz in order for her to be allowed to work in the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) again.

Spoiler alert! This update has 'The Blacklist' spoilers 2018. Read on if you would like to know what will happen in 'Mr Raleigh Sinclair III.'

An NBC press release states that "The Blacklist" season 5, episode 14 will feature Liz trying to get back to the FBI. However, she must be evaluated by a psychotherapist before she gets reinstated at the Bureau. Meanwhile, Red will work with the Task Force to track down a Blacklister who develops airtight alibis for clients that are guilty of murder.

'Mr. Raleigh Sinclair III' stars

Aside from Plimpton, the Internet Movie Database (IMDb) states that Diego Klattenhoff (Donald Ressler) and Amir Arison (Aram Mojtabai), will appear in "Mr Raleigh Sinclair III." Mozhan Marnò (Samar Navabi) and Harry Lennix (Harold Cooper), will be joining them in this episode.

'The Blacklist' episodes

'The Cook'

The episodes before "Mr Raleigh Sinclair III" were "The Cook," which aired in the US on Jan. 31 and "Invisible Hand," which was broadcast on Wednesday. "The Cook" showed Red and Liz working together to hunt down Tom Keen's (Ryan Eggold) killers. However, she started to have doubts about Red and even questioned his true intentions. As for the Task Force, they recruited an arsonist to assist them in catching another one. Slovan "Slick" Naim directed this episode, which was written by Peter Noah.

'The Invisible Hand'

"The Invisible Hand" featured Liz finding a crucial clue about the investigation of Tom's death. Meanwhile, a lot of bodies were found in abandoned woods. This led Red to think that the group behind it is The Invisible Hand. He told the Task Force about the said group that targets people who do morally reprehensible acts that are still considered legal. Plus, Red helped out one of his employees. Lukas Reiter and Jonathan Shapiro wrote this episode, which was directed by Spader's "Pretty in Pink" co-star Andrew McCarthy.

"The Blacklist 5" airs at 10:40 pm AEDT in Australia every Monday on the Seven channel. In the US, it airs on NBC from 8-9 pm on Wednesdays. Stay tuned for upcoming "The Blacklist" spoilers.