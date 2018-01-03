'The Blacklist' season 5 episode 9 spoilers: Liz starts over [VIDEO]

By @JanSSS8 on
Cast members (front L-R) Diego Klattenhoff, James Spader, Megan Boone and (rear L-R) Ryan Eggold and Harry Lennix participate in a panel for &quot;The Blacklist&quot; during the NBC sessions at the Television Critics Association summer press tour
Cast members (front L-R) Diego Klattenhoff, James Spader, Megan Boone and (rear L-R) Ryan Eggold and Harry Lennix participate in a panel for "The Blacklist" during the NBC sessions at the Television Critics Association summer press tour in Beverly Hills, California July 27, 2013. Reuters/Phil McCarten

"The Blacklist" cast including Megan Boone as Elizabeth "Liz" Keen, James Spader as Raymond "Red" Reddington and Hisham Tawfiq as Dembe Zuma, will have a new episode titled "Ruin." It will air in the US on Wednesday. The upcoming episode will show Liz abandoning her old life to start anew.

Spoiler alert! This update has 'The Blacklist' spoilers 2018. Read on if you would like to know what will happen in 'Ruin.'

An NBC press release states that "The Blacklist" season 5 Winter premiere, episode 9 will show Liz seeking out a fresh start in a new place where no one knows her at all. Despite abandoning her old life, an unexpected threat will find her and force her to fight it off to survive. 

The stars of 'Ruin'

According to the Internet Movie Database (IMDb), Famke Janssen (Susan Hargrave), Amir Arison (Aram Mojtabai), Kimiye Corwin (Dr. Nguyen), Lauren Lim Jackson (Agent Hobbs), Danny Wolohan (Orson) and Diego Klattenhoff (Donald Ressler) will appear as guest stars in this episode. They will be joined by Jay Wilkison (Colin Knox), Mozhan Marnò (Samar Navabi), Ramon O. Torres (Local Officer) and Harry Lennix (Harold Cooper).

'The Blacklist' episodes: 'Ian Garvey,' 'The Informant' and 'Abraham Stern'

The episode prior to "Ruin" was "Ian Garvey" and it aired in the US on Nov. 15, 2017. It showed Tom (Ryan Eggold) finding some much-needed answers about the suitcase mystery as well as Nik's (Piter Marek) death. Meanwhile, the task force continued to search for him. As he tried to escape, he came across Red. Unfortunately, he and Liz got caught in the battle over the contents of the mysterious suitcase. It left them injured and hospitalised.

It was later revealed that Liz has been in a coma for 10 months. Eventually, she woke up from it. However, she was shocked when Red told her that Tom died from his injuries during the tug of war over the suitcase contents. Bill Roe directed this episode, which was written by Jon Bokenkamp and John Eisendrath.

"The Blacklist" airs on Seven in Australia at 10:40 pm on Mondays. In the US, it is aired from 8-9 pm ET/PT every Wednesday on NBC. After "Ruin," the episodes titled "The Informant" and "Abraham Stern" will be aired in the US on Jan. 10 and Jan. 17, respectively. Stay tuned for more updates about Red, Liz, Dembe and their associates as well as enemies. 

Watch 'Blacklist' below from the show's official Facebook page:

