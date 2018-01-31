'The Blacklist' season 5 episode 13 spoilers: Liz finds a crucial clue

Cast members (front L-R) Diego Klattenhoff, James Spader, Megan Boone and (rear L-R) Ryan Eggold and Harry Lennix participate in a panel for "The Blacklist" during the NBC sessions at the Television Critics Association summer press tour in Beverly Hills, California July 27, 2013.

Cast members (front L-R) Diego Klattenhoff, James Spader, Megan Boone and (rear L-R) Ryan Eggold and Harry Lennix participate in a panel for "The Blacklist" during the NBC sessions at the Television Critics Association summer press tour in Beverly Hills, California July 27, 2013. Reuters/Phil McCarten

"The Blacklist" cast, including James Spader as Raymond "Red" Reddington, Hisham Tawfiq as Dembe Zuma and Megan Boone as Elizabeth "Liz" Keen, will have an upcoming episode titled "The Invisible Hand." It will air on Wednesday, Feb. 7. The new episode will feature a group called The Invisible Hand, which targets people who do legal, but morally reprehensible acts.

Spoiler alert! This article contains 'The Blacklist' spoilers 2018. Read on if you would like to know what will happen in 'The Invisible Hand.'

According to an NBC press release, "The Blacklist" season 5, episode 13 will show Red informing the Task Force about a group called The Invisible Hand. This group targets people who do morally reprehensible acts that are still legal. Red believes that they could be behind the dead bodies that were found in abandoned woods. Plus, Red will also help one of his employees. As for Liz, she will find a very important clue that could be vital to the investigation involving Tom Keen (Ryan Eggold)

'The Invisible Hand' stars

The Internet Movie Database (IMDb) states that the guest stars that will appear in this episode are Amir Arison (Aram Mojtabai), Jonny Coyne (Ian Garvey), Joe Cummings (Hotel Security #1), Fedna Jacquet (Emma), Tom White (Brian Shelow), Lenny Venito (Tony Pagliaro), Faith Logan (Diner Patron) and Diego Klattenhoff (Donald Ressler). The rest of "The Blacklist" cast such as Harry Lennix (Harold Cooper) and Mozhan Marnò (Samar Navabi), will also be seen in "The Invisible Hand."

'The Blacklist' episodes

'The Informant'

The episodes before "The Invisible Hand" were "The Informant" and "Abraham Stern." "The Blacklist" season 5, episode 10 featured Liz coming out of hiding to find out who Tom’s killers were. She also found out more information about Tom and Nik (Piter Marek). Meanwhile, Red told the task force about a blacklister that had sensitive and classified information. "The Informant" was written by Noah Schechter and directed by Paul Holahan.

'Abraham Stern'

"The Blacklist" series 5, episode 11 aired on NBC on Jan. 17. It showed Red looking for a legendary treasure. Unfortunately, he got robbed of an antique penny. He told the task force to track down someone on the blacklist that is well-known for stealing priceless treasures. Elsewhere, Liz dug into old cases to find out who killed Tom. Spader's "Pretty in Pink" co-star Andrew McCarthy directed this episode. John Eisendrath and Jon Bokenkamp wrote its teleplay, while Bokenkamp and Dave Metzger wrote the story.

"The Blacklist 5" airs on Mondays in Australia's Seven channel at 10:40 pm AEDT. It airs in the US on NBC during Wednesdays at 8-9 pm.