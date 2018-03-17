'Avengers: Infinity War': The Guardians will play a big role

A new trailer of “Avengers: Infinity War” has been released online. The video shows the Guardians playing an integral part in the story, rather than having a cameo towards the end. The new footage also includes a scene from a flashback sequence involving the main villain Thanos (Josh Brolin).

In the first trailer of the upcoming film the Guardians appear towards the end, which hinted at the possibility of Peter Quill (Chriss Pratt) and his friends arriving after Thanos invades, which could have been a good setup for the final film. However, the new trailer [see below] suggests that they will be in a major portion of the film.

Thor (Chris Hemsworth) appears to be the first person to bump into the Guardians. The trailer shows Gamora (Zoe Saldana) sharing details about Thanos with Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.). There is also a flashback sequence that appears to show how Thanos took away Gamora when she was just a child to train her into an ultimate weapon.

Thanos is obsessed with death, and his plan is to wipe out the life of at least half the universe. But, he will face a tough fight on earth as all the heroes will unite to defend their home.

From Black Panther (Chadwick Boseman) to Tony Stark’s new version of the Hulk-buster suit, this is a large ensemble of characters in the ilm, which will make it difficult for the director to justify the screen time for each character. Captain America (Chris Evans) will be also back, and he appears to be strong enough to take on Thanos.

The heroes will not just be fighting Thanos. There’s a huge invasion army that they will have to face. Dr. Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) has a personal nemesis. The new side villain is Ebony Maw, an alien who has the power to persuade his enemies to do anything he commands.

Credit: Marvel Entertainment