'Avengers: Infinity War': Thor looks 'hideous' and more

By @sachintrivedig on
Thor Ragnarok
Chris Hemsworth reprises his role as the titular character of "Thor: Ragnarok." YouTube/Marvel Entertainment

Thor (Chris Hemsworth) lost his eye in his solo movie, and he will be seen in “Avengers: Infinity War” wearing an eye patch. While some fans see the new look as an improvement for the god of thunder, fellow cast member Scarlett Johansson (Natasha Romanoff) finds it to be “hideous.”

Thor isn’t the only one with a new look in the upcoming film. In an interview with Entertainment Tonight posted on Facebook, Chris Evans (Steve Rogers) talked about how annoying it is to have a fully grown beard this time around. When asked about Hemsworth’s new look, Evans complimented his fellow cast member by saying that it’s working for him and that he looks good. Johansson on the other hand felt that Hemsworth looks “hideous.”

“I can barely keep my eyes on him on set,” Johansson added in the interview. The actress, who is the proud mother of a daughter, pointed out that a lot of the actors have kids now. It has been a long journey for many of the cast members. After filming for a decade together they have all become like one big family.

The video also teases the filming of a big action sequence involving the people of Wakanda. The actors can be seen slashing and thrusting their weapons, while there are explosions around them. This is a behind-the-scenes look at the filming, so the viewers can see the huge screens in the background that will be used to make the war scene look larger, by adding the relevant elements using computer graphics during the post production.

“Avengers: infinity War” will be the largest ensemble of the characters from the Marvel Cinematic Universe yet. The film is set to be released on April 25 in Australia. This is the first of the two-part end game for all the storylines.

