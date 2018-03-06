'Avengers: Infinity War': Spider-Man gets extra limbs

Spider-Man
A poster of Spider-Man from the movie "Spider-Man: Homecoming." Spider-Man Homecoming/ Facebook

A new poster of “Avengers: Infinity War” has surfaced online. The poster shows the new armoured costume of Spider-Man (Tom Hollond), which comes with four additional limbs. The action-packed movie appears to be giving every character a chance to shine, even though it has a large ensemble of superheroes fighting against the biggest villain in the Marvel Cinematic Universe so far.

Fans have already seen a glimpse of the Iron Spider costume in the trailers of the film. Now a poster of the film posted on Twitter teases some of the new abilities of the wall crawling superhero, thanks to some additions to the new costume.

The additional limbs may come in handy in a fight, as they may allow Spider-Man to pick up heavy objects, extra grip while climbing buildings, and other new abilities. More details about the new suit and the abilities it will grant Peter may be revealed in the coming weeks. The movie may follow the comics and the cartoons that have already shown how the armoured suit helps Peter in a fight.

The new suit has been developed by Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.) and he presented it to Peter right after he defeated Vulture (Michael Keaton) in the movie “Homecoming.” Spider-Man at that time had refused to take the suit because it came with the offer of joining the Avengers team.

Peter will be joining the fight in the next film, as the whole planet is under threat from Thanos (Josh Brolin).  The fight against Vulture may have taught the superhero that he needs some armour if he wants to go up against strong opponents that can pack a punch.

“Avengers: Infinity War” is set to be released on April 25 in Australia, and on April 27 in the US. The film has been directed by Anthony and Joe Russo.

