'Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom': Claire's viral message

By @sachintrivedig on
'Jurassic World'
Cast member Bryce Dallas Howard poses at the premiere of "Jurassic World" in Hollywood, California June 9, 2015. The movie opens in the U.S. on June 12. Reuters/Mario Anzuoni

The viral marketing of “Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom” continues. A new video has been released online by the fictitious Dinosaur Protection Group, a group that is headed by Claire (Bryce Dallas Howard) in the film to raise awareness about mankind’s responsibility towards the animals on Isla Nublar.

The new video [see below] shows a message from Claire. The character is heading the campaign to make people take an interest in the dinosaurs. An active volcano is threatening to destroy the island and all life on it and it is Claire’s mission to make the politicians in Washington send a team to save the dinosaurs.

The video shows Claire visiting kids at school to talk to them about the dinosaurs on the island where the park once welcomed thousands of visitors each day. In her emotional appeal, the character asks parents to consider saving the dinosaurs in order to allow the children to experience the same thing that they were fortunate enough to experience.

The dinosaurs face another extinction level event, an event that has the potential of robbing the world of the magnificent creatures once again. Claire’s main focus in the video is to show the kids the different species of dinosaurs that are there on the island, and building enough emotional connect with the people to affect a policy change in Washington.

The most recent post on the Twitter page of Dinosaur Protection Group is a picture of the dinosaur Pteranodon, with details about the meaning of this name and the habitat etc. There may be more such posts that will be released in the coming weeks, explaining the different species that are living on the island.

“Jurassic World: The Fallen Kingdom” is set to be released on June 7 in Australia. The viral marketing strategy worked well for the 2015 film, and it remains to be seen if it will be able to generate the same level of excitement this time around.

Credit: Dinosaur Protection Group/ Twitter

