'Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom' trailer 2: Thrilling new hybrid dinosaur

By @sachintrivedig on
'Jurassic World'
A still from the movie "Jurassic World." Jurassic World/ Facebook

The second trailer of “Jurassic World: The Fallen Kingdom” has been released, and the fans get to see the terrifying new hybrid dinosaur. The video was released during the Super Bowl, and it contains new footage from the upcoming film.

The first trailer of the film mainly focused on the theme of the film. The plot is set four years after the events in the 2015 movie, and this time Owen (Chris Pratt) and Claire (Bryce Dallas Howard) will head back to Isla Nublar to save the dinosaurs from an active volcano that threatens to destroy the whole island.

The second trailer [see below] focuses on the new hybrid dinosaur. The tone of the film appears to be that of a horror flick, and the very human-like features of the new dinosaur add to fear factor.

Just like every other film from the franchise, there will be children involved in the upcoming film, who will be hunted by a big bad dinosaur. The dinosaur this time around, however, has human-like arms, and the arm reaching for the kid in bed makes it seem like a horror movie.

There will also be some sentimental scenes in the film. The movie will show a flashback scene of Owen bonding with a young Velociraptor he calls Blue.

There will be some similarities between the upcoming film and the hit 2015 movie. The T-Rex Rexy and the Velociraptor Blue will fight off the other carnivorous dinosaurs and protect Owen.

Owen and Claire will also rescue dinosaurs, and one of the scenes in the trailer shows them treating an injured Velociraptor. There is also a scene of one of the dinosaurs being taken off the island by a helicopter.

“Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom” has been directed by J.A. Bayona. The film will be released on June 7 in Australia.

Credit: Universal Pictures/ YouTube

Australian farmland to be marketed to local buyers first before foreign investors
Free payphones in three Brisbane suburbs amid patchy Telstra coverage
'Fake news' is Word of the Year 2017 by Collins English Dictionary
Former USA Gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar given 175 years for sexual abuse
Rob Gronkowski mulling retirement after Super Bowl 52 loss
NBA Trade Deadline: Portland Trail Blazers still pursing DeAndre Jordan trade
Part of Australia was attached to North America years ago, research suggests
PC dominates, Switch rises, in-game loot boxes to continue – GDC 2018 survey
‘Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom’: New trailer released during Super Bowl
