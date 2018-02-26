'Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom': Mt. Sibo volcano details and more

By @sachintrivedig on
'Jurassic World'
A still from the movie "Jurassic World." Jurassic World/ Facebook

The promo of “Jurassic World: The Fallen Kingdom” has begun. Just like last time, the viral website that has been created specifically to promote the film has started to share details related to the film. The new details on the site are about the active volcano Mount Sibo and the dangers it poses to the island and its inhabitants.

The plot of the upcoming movie is all about saving dinosaurs from an active volcano that is threatening to destroy the whole island. Claire (Bryce Dallas Howard) is leading the effort to educate people about their responsibility towards the animals that were created by mankind.

A fictitious activist initiative called Dinosaur Protection Group is spearheading the campaign to raise awareness about the plight of the dinosaurs. The producers of the film have also created an official website of this group. On the surface this looks like a real group in the US, but it is being used to promote the movie.

The latest content on the website shares details about the status of Mount Sibo on Isla Nublar. Just as there were “live” cameras from the dinosaur theme park on the website created to promote the 2015 film, this website gives “live” feed of the tremor readings from the fictitious island.

A name that the fans may get to hear in the film is Costa Rican Institute of Volcanology (CRIV), the institute that first reported on the reactivation of the dormant volcano. The viral website shares details from a report that was created by this fictitious institute.

The volcanic mountain is situated in the north west edge of Isla Nublar. The viral website also has a simulation of the effect of an eruption. The trailers of the film already show the eruption will happen, the only question is whether Owen (Chris Pratt) will be able to save the dinosaurs.

