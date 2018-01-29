'Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom': Next trailer during Super Bowl

The next trailer of “Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom” will be released during the Super Bowl in Feb. After the mixed response for the first trailer of the film, there’s a lot riding on how the TV spots releasing next month will market the film effectively.

According to a report by Deadline, the J.A. Bayona is a part of the list of films that will show trailers at the Super Bowl LII on Feb. 4. This is the time when big budget Hollywood films try to engage with the huge audience, and this time the fans can expect to see TV spots of “Cloverfield,” “God Particle,” “Skyscraper,” “Mission Impossible- Fallout,” “A Quite Place,” and “Black Panther.” There’s still no confirmation about the “Avengers: infinity War” and “Solo: A Star Wars Story.”

The first trailer of “Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom” has a run time of about 2 and a half minutes. The video [see below] teased the plot of the film, which is the return of Owen (Chris Pratt) and Claire (Bryce Dallas Howard) to the island Isla Nublar four years after the park was shut down to save the dinosaur from an active volcano.

Even though the upcoming film is introducing exciting new elements to the franchise, some fans were not excited about the volcano and the dinosaur fights featured in the trailer, which included a fight involving Rexy, the T-Rex from the first film.

Comparisons have been drawn to the 2015 film, which got the fans excited with the introduction of the aquatic dinosaur Mosasaurus. It will be interesting to see if the producers have more heart racing scenes to tease from the upcoming film.

One possibility is the focus of the new hybrid dinosaur known as the Indoraptor, which will be the big baddie in “Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom,” just like the Indominus Rex was in the 2015 film.

Credit: Universal Pictures/ YouTube