'Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom': Next trailer during Super Bowl

By @sachintrivedig on
'Jurassic World'
A still from the movie "Jurassic World." Jurassic World/ Facebook

The next trailer of “Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom” will be released during the Super Bowl in Feb. After the mixed response for the first trailer of the film, there’s a lot riding on how the TV spots releasing next month will market the film effectively.

According to a report by Deadline, the J.A. Bayona is a part of the list of films that will show trailers at the Super Bowl LII on Feb. 4. This is the time when big budget Hollywood films try to engage with the huge audience, and this time the fans can expect to see TV spots of “Cloverfield,” “God Particle,” “Skyscraper,” “Mission Impossible- Fallout,” “A Quite Place,” and “Black Panther.” There’s still no confirmation about the “Avengers: infinity War” and “Solo: A Star Wars Story.”

The first trailer of “Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom” has a run time of about 2 and a half minutes. The video [see below] teased the plot of the film, which is the return of Owen (Chris Pratt) and Claire (Bryce Dallas Howard) to the island Isla Nublar four years after the park was shut down to save the dinosaur from an active volcano.

Even though the upcoming film is introducing exciting new elements to the franchise, some fans were not excited about the volcano and the dinosaur fights featured in the trailer, which included a fight involving Rexy, the T-Rex from the first film.

Comparisons have been drawn to the 2015 film, which got the fans excited with the introduction of the aquatic dinosaur Mosasaurus. It will be interesting to see if the producers have more heart racing scenes to tease from the upcoming film.

One possibility is the focus of the new hybrid dinosaur known as the Indoraptor, which will be the big baddie in “Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom,” just like the Indominus Rex was in the 2015 film.

Credit: Universal Pictures/ YouTube

Related
Join the Discussion
Australian banks advise employees to work from home on January 29
Woolworths names Steve Donohue as new Managing Director of Endeavour Drinks
JB Hi-Fi shares spike to highest point despite Amazon Australia's launch
Australian startup Canva achieves 'unicorn' status
Australia attracts more high net worth individuals than any other country: analysis
Australia attracts more high net worth individuals than any other country: analysis
JB Hi-Fi secures spot in world's 250 largest retailers, joins Wesfarmers and Woolworths
JB Hi-Fi secures spot in world's 250 largest retailers, joins Wesfarmers and Woolworths
More Business
NSW Sushi store operator, accountant fined $200K for exploiting young foreign workers
Queensland mother allegedly poisons two disabled children
Australia hailed world’s safest country for a woman
Germany's killer nurse accused of murdering another 97 patients with lethal injections
'Fake news' is Word of the Year 2017 by Collins English Dictionary
'Fake news' is Word of the Year 2017 by Collins English Dictionary
Former USA Gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar given 175 years for sexual abuse
Former USA Gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar given 175 years for sexual abuse
More News
Jabari Parker injury update: Bucks forward nearing season debut
Roger Federer vs Marin Cilic live stream: Watch Australian Open final online
WWE Royal Rumble 2018 live stream: How to watch, match card
Liverpool crash out of FA Cup after 3-2 loss to West Brom
Roger Federer captures 20th Grand Slam title, wins 2018 Australian Open
Roger Federer captures 20th Grand Slam title, wins 2018 Australian Open
Los Angeles Lakers vs Toronto Raptors live stream: Watch NBA online
Los Angeles Lakers vs Toronto Raptors live stream: Watch NBA online
More Sports
Steam sale: Humble Paradox Bundle 2018 contains US$239 worth of games
'God of War' gets release date and a new story trailer
Google's two-factor authentication only enabled by less than 10% of users
Steam sale: Fanatical’s Nemesis Bundle 5 tests your survival and fighting skills
Part of Australia was attached to North America years ago, research suggests
Part of Australia was attached to North America years ago, research suggests
PC dominates, Switch rises, in-game loot boxes to continue – GDC 2018 survey
PC dominates, Switch rises, in-game loot boxes to continue – GDC 2018 survey
More Life
‘Outlander’ season 4: Sam Heughan spotted in Glasgow
‘Star Wars: Episode 9’: Lupita Nyong’o on her role
'The Bold and the Beautiful' Jan. 29 to Feb. 2 spoilers [VIDEO]
'Coronation Street' spoilers Jan. 29 to Feb. 2 spoilers
'Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom': Next trailer during Super Bowl
‘Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom’ TV spots releasing in February
'Game of Thrones' season 8 to premiere in April next year
‘Game of Thrones’ season 8: Maisie Williams reveals release date
More Entertainment
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car