‘Amateur jihadi hunters’ uncover terrorist plot at Queen Victoria Market

By @chelean on
FILE PHOTO: A man holds a laptop computer as cyber code is projected on him in this illustration picture taken on May 13, 2017.
FILE PHOTO: A man holds a laptop computer as cyber code is projected on him in this illustration picture taken on May 13, 2017. Reuters/Kacper Pempel/File Photo

A family of “amateur jihadi hunters” have reportedly uncovered a terrorist plot to blow up the Queen Victoria Market in Melbourne. The British family pretended to be willing recruits and sent their findings to the Australian Federal Police and Victoria Police.

According to The Herald Sun, a family member pretended to be willing recruit of an overseas terrorist network that sent encrypted texts and voice files with instructions on how to set off a bomb. The recruit was sent the instructions for over five months’ period.

The terrorist group’s plot allegedly involved making a car bomb and driving it to a crowded corner of the Queen Victoria Market. They then forwarded their correspondence to the AFP and the Victoria Police.

After assessing the situation, the police believed that there was no real threat. Assistant Commissioner Ross Guenther said that they were made aware of the communications early this year and concluded there was no specific threat.

“We take any reports of threats to infrastructure and people in Melbourne very seriously,” he told 3AW radio. “We’re more than satisfied I have to say and I want to be really clear about that. There was no clear plot against anywhere in the city of Melbourne.”

He said that the Queen Victoria Market was one of the several Melbourne landmarks mentioned in the forwarded communication between the alleged terrorist group and the family. The others included the court precinct and Federation Square. Nevertheless, they concluded that the plot “was not viable.”

Guenther further explained that such conversations between a person of interest in the Middle East and another person in the UK go on across jihadi networks on a “very, very regular basis.” The police, he said, were very good at monitoring such communications and they intervene when needed.

The terror risk posed remains constant and has not changed in the past years. Nevertheless, the police will boost their presence at the mentioned places this weekend to reassure the community.

Related
Join the Discussion
Australian governments don’t work with each other and it’s causing trouble
Australian millennials’ incomes have grown more than in other countries
The world needs to build more than two billion new homes over the next 80 years
The world economy can benefit from a vindicated Trump
Strong Economic Data Cause Declines In Gold - Will This Last?
Strong Economic Data Cause Declines In Gold - Will This Last?
Organic agriculture is going mainstream, but not the way you think it is
Organic agriculture is going mainstream, but not the way you think it is
More Business
Sydney mum accused of poisoning 18-month-old son with epilepsy drug
Aveo executive charged and identified as the Brisbane poo jogger
Brock Turner rape case judge, Aaron Persky, recalled
Victoria proposes jail for wage theft, workplace manslaughter
Bali Nine: Tan Duc Thanh Nguyen dies
Bali Nine: Tan Duc Thanh Nguyen dies
The Coalition's income tax cuts will help the rich more, but in a decade everyone pays more anyway
The Coalition's income tax cuts will help the rich more, but in a decade everyone pays more anyway
More News
Paul George, LeBron James will sign with Lakers, says Shaq
Andrew Bogut snubs Melbourne United for Sydney Kings
DraftKings to launch daily fantasy sports in Australia
Warriors vs Spurs Game 2 live stream: Watch NBA online
Old faces are still a force to be reckoned with in tennis
Old faces are still a force to be reckoned with in tennis
FIFA World Cup 2018: Meet the teams
FIFA World Cup 2018: Meet the teams
More Sports
Melting Arctic sends a message: Climate change is here in a big way
Driverless cars are already here but the roads aren't ready for them
New Steam games for March week 4: 'Ash of Gods' and more
Pasta can help in weight loss, research suggests
‘Delete Facebook account’ searches rise 95% in Australia [Infographic]
‘Delete Facebook account’ searches rise 95% in Australia [Infographic]
Why you should talk to your children about Cambridge Analytica
Why you should talk to your children about Cambridge Analytica
More Life
Fake ‘Back to the Future 4’ announcement from ‘Michael J Fox’ Facebook
‘Big Hero 6: The Series’: Creating Baymax
‘The Predator’ movie second trailer released
‘The 100’ season 5 episode 7’: Madi begins training
'Robin Williams: Come Inside My Mind' trailer released
First trailer of Marina Zenovich’s documentary on Robin Williams
'Better Call Saul' season 4: Jimmy-Kim relationship 'on another level'
‘Better Call Saul’ season 4: Bob Odenkirk teases details
More Entertainment
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car