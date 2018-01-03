Sydney man charged with plotting lone wolf-style terrorism

By @chelean on
NSW police
Police stand guard and inspect the area outside the New South Wales (NSW) state police headquarters located in the Sydney suburb of Parramatta, Australia, October 2, 2015. Reuters/David Gray

An already arrested Sydney man has been charged for allegedly plotting a Lone Wolf-style terrorism. Blake Nicholas Pender, 26, was arrested in June 2017 for reportedly threatening police officers, “muttering in a foreign language,” while wielding a knife.

Police said he made numerous threats about wanting to become a martyr and kill the officers. Pender was originally charged with intimidating a police officer, armed with intent to commit an indictable offence, assaulting an officer, resisting arrest and custody of knife in public place, news.com.au reports.

He also threatened a judge when he was refused bail in June. “F--- you, judge, you will be next,” he was heard yelling.

Following further investigations by the Fixated Persons Investigation Unit within the NSW Counter Terrorism and Special Tactics Command, Pender received additional charges on Wednesday. He is now also facing possessing a thing connected with a terrorist act and doing an act in preparation for or planning a terrorist act.

“The Unit identifies and investigates people who may not necessarily profile as a terrorist suspect, but could be capable of carrying out an attack,” Assistant Commissioner Counter Terrorism and Special Tactics Command Mick Willing said, adding the man did not pose a new threat. Pender is believed to be working alone and is not connected to any group.

“It’s a reality that there are people in the community who seek to cause harm to us, and police remain a target. NSW Police are doing everything we can to stop the next attack from happening and this unit adds another layer of protection for the community, and in many cases, protects individuals from themselves.”

Pender is due to return to court on Feb. 8. It is the first time terrorism charges have been laid by the fixated persons unit, which has so far conducted 52 investigations and charged 14 people with a variety of offences.

Related
Join the Discussion
Post-Christmas bargain: Aussies sell unwanted gifts at eBay, Gumtre below retail price
NAB customers to receive compensation for being overcharged interest on home loans
Campaign to help stop customer abuse towards Australian workers this Christmas
Australia's king of retail malls, Frank Lowy, sells Westfield shopping centres
Queensland property market 2018: Prices expected to grow faster than in 2017
Queensland property market 2018: Prices expected to grow faster than in 2017
iPhones slow down: Queensland-based law firm considers taking legal action against Apple
iPhones slow down: Queensland-based law firm considers taking legal action against Apple
More Business
Jerusalem vote: Trump will be watching; US will take notes, says envoy
Christmas leaves Australian couples too busy to make love
Teenagers reportedly bashed, stabbed in Victoria as supposed attackers shouted 'Aussie scum'
Australian Isaac Emmanuel Roberts arrested in Indonesia for carrying drugs
Melbourne car ramming a ‘deliberate act’ but not treated as terrorism-related yet
Melbourne car ramming a ‘deliberate act’ but not treated as terrorism-related yet
Aussies are cutting down on basic necessities amid rising costs of living
Aussies are cutting down on basic necessities amid rising costs of living
More News
James Harden injury update: Rockets star out at least two weeks
Ash Barty hurts Australian Open chances after Brisbane International ouster
UFC 219 results: Cris Cyborg, Kabib Nurmagomedov continue domination
Roger Federer ends memorable 2017 with Hopman Cup victory
Los Angeles Lakers vs Oklahoma City Thunder live stream: Watch NBA online
Los Angeles Lakers vs Oklahoma City Thunder live stream: Watch NBA online
Andy Murray pulls out of 2018 Brisbane International
Andy Murray pulls out of 2018 Brisbane International
More Sports
Best 2017 Australian video games you might have missed
RPG Steam sale: Fanatical bundle offers 8 role-playing games for US$2.49
‘Oxenfree’ costs zero dollars as part of GOG Winter Sale
US baby conceived only a year after her mother was born
Best video games to play if you hate Christmas
Best video games to play if you hate Christmas
'The Witcher 3' Xbox One X update adds 4K support
'The Witcher 3' Xbox One X update adds 4K support
More Life
'Hawaii Five 0' season 8 episode 13 spoilers
‘Game of Thrones’ season 8: Drama in the North
‘The Walking Dead’ ratings fall
'NCIS New Orleans' season 4 episode 12 spoilers
'Major Crimes' season 6 series finale spoilers: Provenza identifies Ms Bechtal
'Major Crimes' season 6 episode 13 spoilers
'The Blacklist' season 5 episode 9 spoilers: Liz starts over [VIDEO]
'The Blacklist' season 5 episode 9 'Ruin' spoilers
More Entertainment
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car