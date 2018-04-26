Pedestrians struck by car in Sydney: Police rule out terrorism

A car hit pedestrians on the corner of Lawson and Abercrombie streets in Sydney on April 26, 2018, Thursday, around 12:30 p.m.
Police have ruled out terrorism after a car hit two pedestrians in Sydney on Thursday. The car mounted the kerb, hitting two pedestrians, after it collided with another vehicle around 12:20 p.m.

According to NSW Police, a car was pushed to the sidewalk after colliding with another car on the corner of Lawson St and Abercrombie St in Darlington. The car struck two people, who were injured and taken to hospitals.

“As a result of the crash, one of the cars has mounted the kerb and struck two pedestrians,” a statement from the NSW Police said. “The incident is not being treated as a deliberate act.”

A woman, believed to be about 19 years old, was taken to Royal Prince Alfred Hospital with serious pelvis injury. A man in his thirties suffered foot injury and was taken to Sydney Hospital. The drivers of the two vehicles were believed to have suffered only minor injuries. Their ages and gender are still unknown.

Police ruled out terrorism as they believed that it was an accident. They are urging anyone with information about the incident to call Crime Stoppers.

McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car