'911' season 1 episode 8 spoilers: Athena confronts Michael

By @JanSSS8 on
911 star Angela Bassett RTSOBVB
Angela Bassett, of FX Network's "American Horror Story," arrives at the 68th Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles, California, U.S., September 18, 2016. Bassett currently stars as Athena Grant in the Fox TV show "9-1-1." Reuters/Lucy Nicholson

The "9-1-1" show starring Angela Bassett (Athena Grant), Rockmond Dunbar (Michael Grant), Peter Krause (Bobby Nash) and Connie Britton (Abby Clark), will have an upcoming episode titled "Karma's A Bitch." It airs in the US on March 7. The new episode will show Bobby getting a call from his doctor after donating blood. Plus, Athena will confront Michael after talking with their children.

Spoiler Alert: This update has more '9 1 1' spoilers. Read on if you want to know what will happen on 'Karma's A Bitch.'

A Fox press release states that "9-1-1" season 1, episode 8 will feature Bobby donating blood at Chimney's blood drive. However, he will get a surprise phone call from his doctor after it. Meanwhile, the rest of the emergency response team will deal with an unsuspecting thief, a widow that has no remorse and an arrogant fitness club owner. As for Athena, she will confront Michael after having a serious talk with their kids.

'Karma's A Bitch' stars

Ivar Brogger (Dr Irving), Connie Massiah (May Grant), Gavin Stenhouse (Priest) and Marcanthonee Reis (Harry Grant), will be the guest stars that will appear in this episode. According to the Internet Movie Database (IMDb), they will be joined by James Moses Black (Carl Peters), Jason Catron (Firefighter), Andrew Boyle (Reporter #1), Frantz Durand (Fireman) and Matthew Jones (Zoo Shooter). The other members of the "9-1-1" cast 2018 such as Aisha Hinds (Henrietta "Hen" Wilson), Kenneth Choi (Howie "Chimney" Han) and Oliver Stark (Evan "Buck" Buckley), will also appear in "Karma's A Bitch."

'9-1-1' episodes: 'Full Moon (Creepy AF)' and 'Trapped'

The episode before "Karma's a Bitch" is "Full Moon (Creepy AF)," which will air on Fox on Wednesday. It will feature a full moon during the crew's shift. Coincidentally, they will also get some of the craziest calls they have ever received, so far. Meanwhile, Buck and Bobby will be occupied by a yoga studio full of pregnant women. As for Hen, her past seems to be heavily linked to her future. Plus, Abby will help in the investigation of a caller's murder. Maggie Kiley directed this episode.

The "9-1-1" TV show airs on Fox every Wednesday at 9-10 pm ET/PT. After "Full Moon (Creepy AF)" and "Karma's a Bitch," the next episode is "Trapped" and it will air on March 14. Stay tuned for more "911" TV series spoilers and updates in the coming weeks.

'911' season 1 episode 8 spoilers: Athena confronts Michael
