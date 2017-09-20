Georgia Tech student shot by police allegedly left suicide notes, called 911

By on
RTX3GYM4
Georgia Institue of Technology student Scout (Scott) Schultz, who was shot and killed by police, is seen in this handout photo obtained by Reuters, September 19, 2017. Reuters/Courtesy Scout Schultz/Handout

Audio of the 911 call by the Georgia Tech student shot by campus police outside a dormitory building has been released. On Tuesday, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation released the name of the officer who shot Scout Schultz.

The police was identified as Tyler Beck. “During the incident, Georgia Tech Police Officer Tyler Beck (W/M) discharged his firearm which resulted in the death of Scott Schultz (W/M),” the incident report reads. Investigation continues for the case.

Georgia Bureau of Investigation revealed that Schultz had left three suicide notes in a dorm room, then called the police to report an armed man stalking the campus. BuzzFeed News published an audio released by police on Tuesday from a caller they identified as Schultz.

'Drop the knife'

The caller told police that somebody seemed skulking around outside, and it looked like he got a knife in his hand. The caller added that the person may have had a gun on his hip. Schultz said the man was wearing jeans and a white T-shirt and has long blond hair.

In a video, Schultz, who was wearing jeans and a white T-shirt at that time, was spotted in a tense stand-off with officers. An officer told him to drop the knife.

WSB-TV reports that at least four campus officers had surrounded Schultz. As he advanced, one of the officers allegedly backed up behind a parking barricade. There are reports that claim Schultz kept walking forward, advancing first toward one officer, then another. He was ignoring their commands.

He took more steps forward. Then a sound of a gunshot followed.

Schultz died Sunday at an Atlanta hospital. His family’s attorney reportedly said the student was shot once through his heart.

Police and Schultz’s family agree that he did not have a gun. L. Chris Stewart, Schultz family attorney, said the blade had been tucked into its holder, and the student’s arms remained at the side throughout the encounter with the police.

“It’s tragic that as Scout was battling mental-health issues that pushed them to the edge of desperation, their life was taken with a bullet rather than saved with nonlethal force,” Stewart said in a statement, according to The Washington Post.

Schultz’s parents said he suffered from anxiety and depression. He had spent time in counselling after an alleged suicide attempt two years ago. Meanwhile, a Georgia Tech spokesman told CNN that campus police do not carry stun guns.

CBS This Morning/YouTube

Related
Join the Discussion
Regulator to examine NSW generators to ensure they operate by the rules
Australian agriculture becomes largest contributor to national GDP growth in 2016-17
Childers and Gin Gin to have better access to Centrelink, Medicare services
Turnbull gov't backs consumers with increased penalties for businesses that breach law
Same-sex marriage could add over $650M to the Australian economy annually: analysis
Same-sex marriage could add over $650M to the Australian economy annually: analysis
Employers suspected of exploiting foreign workers targeted in Western Australia
Employers suspected of exploiting foreign workers targeted in Western Australia
More Business
Conservative US Senator Ted Cruz ‘likes’ porn video on Twitter
Miss America 2017: Miss Texas Margana Wood slams Trump’s Charlottesville response
Pope Francis responds to Trump administration’s decision to end DACA
These states consider legal action to challenge DACA repeal
Sydney car crash: 'Lovely and bubbly' female model identified as third victim
Sydney car crash: 'Lovely and bubbly' female model identified as third victim
Entire Iraqi-American family arrested after father tried to deposit check in bank
Entire Iraqi-American family arrested after father tried to deposit check in bank
More News
Lakers president Magic Johnson turned down job offers from Knicks, Warriors
Russell Westbrook inks richest shoe deal in Jordan brand history
Valtteri Bottas signs contract extension with Mercedes F1
Free agent Andrew Bogut to sign with new team by next week
Andrew Bogut, Lakers agree to one-year contract
Andrew Bogut, Lakers agree to one-year contract
F1 Singapore Grand Prix: Daniel Ricciardo tops Practice 1
F1 Singapore Grand Prix: Daniel Ricciardo tops Practice 1
More Sports
Gigabyte X399 Aorus Gaming 7 motherboard: Specs, price and launch details
Asus ROG Strix RX Vega 64 graphics card set for September release
National survey reveals Aussies’ attitude towards family life
How Australian universities address sexual assault on campus
Samsung launches SM-G9298 Android flip phone: Specs, features and details announced
New Samsung SM-G9298 Android flip phone: Specs and features
LG V30 specs, features and release details
LG V30 specs, features and release details
More Life
‘Poldark’ season 4: Two unlikely characters meet
'The Bold and the Beautiful' Sept. 20-22 spoilers [VIDEOS]
'Outlander' season 3: Producers explain parallel journey
‘The Walking Dead’ season 8: Norman Reedus teases character details
'Star Wars: The Last Jedi': Mark Hamill clarifies next trailer misunderstanding
‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’: World premiere on Dec. 8
'Outlander' season 3: Anne Kenny on why Jamie kept his eyes open
‘Outlander’ season 3: Challenges in episode 2
More Entertainment
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car