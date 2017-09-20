Georgia Tech student shot by police allegedly left suicide notes, called 911

Georgia Institue of Technology student Scout (Scott) Schultz, who was shot and killed by police, is seen in this handout photo obtained by Reuters, September 19, 2017.

Audio of the 911 call by the Georgia Tech student shot by campus police outside a dormitory building has been released. On Tuesday, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation released the name of the officer who shot Scout Schultz.

The police was identified as Tyler Beck. “During the incident, Georgia Tech Police Officer Tyler Beck (W/M) discharged his firearm which resulted in the death of Scott Schultz (W/M),” the incident report reads. Investigation continues for the case.

Georgia Bureau of Investigation revealed that Schultz had left three suicide notes in a dorm room, then called the police to report an armed man stalking the campus. BuzzFeed News published an audio released by police on Tuesday from a caller they identified as Schultz.

'Drop the knife'

The caller told police that somebody seemed skulking around outside, and it looked like he got a knife in his hand. The caller added that the person may have had a gun on his hip. Schultz said the man was wearing jeans and a white T-shirt and has long blond hair.

In a video, Schultz, who was wearing jeans and a white T-shirt at that time, was spotted in a tense stand-off with officers. An officer told him to drop the knife.

WSB-TV reports that at least four campus officers had surrounded Schultz. As he advanced, one of the officers allegedly backed up behind a parking barricade. There are reports that claim Schultz kept walking forward, advancing first toward one officer, then another. He was ignoring their commands.

He took more steps forward. Then a sound of a gunshot followed.

Schultz died Sunday at an Atlanta hospital. His family’s attorney reportedly said the student was shot once through his heart.

Police and Schultz’s family agree that he did not have a gun. L. Chris Stewart, Schultz family attorney, said the blade had been tucked into its holder, and the student’s arms remained at the side throughout the encounter with the police.

“It’s tragic that as Scout was battling mental-health issues that pushed them to the edge of desperation, their life was taken with a bullet rather than saved with nonlethal force,” Stewart said in a statement, according to The Washington Post.

Schultz’s parents said he suffered from anxiety and depression. He had spent time in counselling after an alleged suicide attempt two years ago. Meanwhile, a Georgia Tech spokesman told CNN that campus police do not carry stun guns.

