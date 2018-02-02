'911' season 1 episode 6 spoilers: Abby, Buck go out on Valentine's

By @JanSSS8 on
911 star Connie Britton
Connie Britton, recipient of the Ally for Equality Award, speaks at the 2016 Black Tie Dinner. Wikimedia Commons/Black Tie Dinner/Nater512

"911" TV series starring Connie Britton (Abby Clark), Oliver Stark (Evan "Buck" Buckley), Angela Bassett (Athena Grant) and Peter Krause (Bobby Nash), will have an upcoming episode titled "Heartbreaker." It airs in the US on Feb. 7. The new episode will show the team dealing with Valentine's Day 2018. Abby and Buck will go out on their first official date, while a surprise marriage proposal goes dangerously wrong.

Spoiler Alert: This update has '911' spoilers. Read on if you want to know what will happen on 'Heartbreaker.'

A press release from Fox states that "911" season 1, episode 6 will show the team still working hard on Valentine's Day. They have to deal with a surprise marriage proposal that goes wrong and will become dangerous. As for Buck and Abby, they will finally go out on their first official date. Meanwhile, Athena will help a desperate woman. This will lead her to join the Lonely Hearts Club. Plus, Chimney and Bobby will pull holiday duty. They will also discover the "Casanova Fracture."

'Heartbreaker' stars

The guest stars that will appear in "Heartbreaker" are Cocoa Brown (Carla Price) and Mariette Hartley (Patricia Clark). According to the Internet Movie Database (IMDb), they will be joined by Matthew Jain (Paramedic), Ian Reed Kesler (Ted), Michael Roark (Elliot Smalls), Jessalyn Wanlim (Sandra) and Jessica Richards (Ashleigh). The other members of the "911" cast 2018 such as Aisha Hinds (Henrietta "Hen" Wilson), Rockmond Dunbar (Michael Grant) and Kenneth Choi (Howie "Chimney" Han), will also be seen in this episode.

'9-1-1' TV series episodes

'Worst Day Ever'

The episodes prior to "Heartbreaker" are "Worst Day Ever," which aired in the US on Jan. 24, and "Point of Origin," which aired on Wednesday. The "9-1-1" season 1, episode 4 showed Bobby and the rest of the team dealing with a plane crash in Los Angeles, California. Meanwhile, Athena tried hard to protect her daughter and resorted to extreme measures to ensure her child's safety. She also dealt with a group of teen bullies. Unfortunately, by doing so, she was assigned to desk duty. As for Abby, she had to deal with her mum and a serious crisis. Plus, she also delivered an important message from a 911 caller. Bradley Buecker directed this episode, which was written by Zachary Reiter.

'Point of Origin'

The show's fifth episode featured the crew racing against time for an emergency at an Indian wedding. As for Bobby, he had a hard time confronting his past. Meanwhile, Abby asked Buck's help to find her mum and she also met Athena face-to-face for the first time. Plus, Hen struggled with decision-making.

"9-1-1" TV show airs in the US on Fox every Wednesday at 9-10 pm ET/PT. Stay tuned for more '911' spoilers in the coming weeks.

Australian farmland to be marketed to local buyers first before foreign investors
Free payphones in three Brisbane suburbs amid patchy Telstra coverage
'Fake news' is Word of the Year 2017 by Collins English Dictionary
Former USA Gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar given 175 years for sexual abuse
Davis Cup 2018: Australia vs Germany evenly poised after Day 1
Los Angeles Lakers vs Brooklyn Nets live stream: Watch NBA online
Part of Australia was attached to North America years ago, research suggests
PC dominates, Switch rises, in-game loot boxes to continue – GDC 2018 survey
'The Resident' season 1 episode 4 'Identity Crisis' spoilers
'911' season 1 episode 6 spoilers: Abby, Buck go out on Valentine's
'911' season 1 episode 6 'Heartbreaker' spoilers
