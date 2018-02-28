'The 100' season 5 behind-the-scenes picture and more

By @sachintrivedig
'The 100'
A poster of "The 100" TV series. The 100/ Facebook

“The 100” season 5 is ready to air. Show creator and Executive Producer Jason Rothenberg teased a behind-the-scenes picture, celebrating cast member Lindsey Morgan’s (Raven Reyes) birthday.

The fans get a glimpse of the sets of season 5 in the new picture that Rothenberg shared online [see below]. The plot of the show will focus on life on earth six years after the second nuclear apocalypse, and there will also be flashbacks that will reveal what happened on earth, at the bunker and the Ark during this time jump.

In a previous tweet, Rothenberg had said that he was going to watch the finale episode of season 5. The producer may have been reviewing the final cut of the episode. He had a bottle of vodka ready, and he said that he promised to take a shot of the drink every time someone said “my people” on the episode, and two shots for every “I go this” dialogue.

“See you in the emergency room,” Rothenberg joked, suggesting that there may be quite a few repetitive dialogues on the show again this year. The producer may cut at least some of the scenes that he feels are unnecessary, but at the moment it looks like they are ready to go on air.

The next season is set to premiere on April 24, but the producers are yet to start promoting the show in earnest. The fans have already seen the setup of the next season in the preview that was a part of the season 4 finale, in which Clarke (Eliza Taylor) in her new hairstyle witnessed the arrival of new prisoners from space.

The first few episodes of “The 100” season 5 are expected to focus on the fight between Clarke’s people and the newly arrived prisoners. The fans will get to see the home Clarke has built for herself, which is being referred to as Eden.

Credit: Jason Rothenberg/ Twitter

