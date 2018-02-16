'The 100' season 5: A ton of 'new stuff' on the way

By @sachintrivedig on
'The 100'
A poster of "The 100" TV series. The 100/ Facebook

It has been a while since the fans saw the first teaser trailer of “The 100” season 5, and something new should have been released by now. Acknowledging the delay in releasing new promo material, show creator and Executive Producer Jason Rothenberg has promised to rectify this situation soon.

There is a “ton” of new material that has been planned to promote the next season, Rothenberg teased in an online post [see below]. The trailer, interviews with the cast members and the producers, photo shoots, posters, and a press tour have all been planned for the next season.

The fans also don’t have to wait too long for the premiere of the next season. Rothenberg joked that the light at the end of the tunnel is not a train, and later added that it could be a train.

The producer did not reveal when the next trailer of the TV series will be released. However, since the premiere date of the next season is so close, the fans can expect to start seeing some teasers and promotion very soon.

What can the fans expect to see in the next season? There is very little scope for love stories, even though all the factions seem to have put aside their differences and unified to stand together and survive. On Valentine’s Day, Rothenberg pointed out how this particular celebration was long forgotten in the post-apocalyptic world of the TV series, and shared a poster of a heart symbol made of blood [see below].

The plot of the next season will focus on the new threat posed by the prisoners that have just landed on earth. Clarke (Eliza Taylor) may be the first to take up arms against these new comers, and defend her turf. The new comers on the other hand will need a place to stay on the radioactive world.

Credit: Jason Rothenberg/ Twitter

Related
Join the Discussion
ACCC reveals jump in CVC acquired from NBN, expects faster broadband speeds
Home loan market competition heats up despite RBA leaving rates on hold
Australian farmland to be marketed to local buyers first before foreign investors
Free payphones in three Brisbane suburbs amid patchy Telstra coverage
Cyberhound introduces Circle with Disney to Australian homes
Cyberhound introduces Circle with Disney to Australian homes
Open banking in Australia: Treasury’s report assesses best ways to share data
Open banking in Australia: Treasury’s report assesses best ways to share data
More Business
Specialists push better access to child health care for all Australian kids
Donald Trump reportedly lied about 10-carat diamond engagement ring for Melania
Watch: Video that captures Donald Trump's orange locks flying apart goes viral
'Fake news' is Word of the Year 2017 by Collins English Dictionary
Australian sites compromised by malware that forces visitors’ computers to mine cryptocurrency
Australian sites compromised by malware that forces visitors’ computers to mine cryptocurrency
South-east Queensland storm leaves homes without power; Boy treated for electric shock
South-east Queensland storm leaves homes without power; Boy treated for electric shock
More News
2018 Algarve Cup: Six Brisbane Roar players named in Matildas squad
Los Angeles Lakers vs New Orleans Pelicans live stream: Watch NBA online
Lonzo Ball nearing return amid latest LaVar Ball controversy
American tennis stars in racism row at New York Open 2018
Australia pull off world record T20 run chase against New Zealand
Australia pull off world record T20 run chase against New Zealand
NBA Trade News: Cavaliers nearly acquired DeAndre Jordan from Clippers
NBA Trade News: Cavaliers nearly acquired DeAndre Jordan from Clippers
More Sports
Positive attitude towards ageing may cut chances of developing dementia, study suggests
CD Projekt Red to attend E3 2018, hopes high for 'Cyberpunk 2077'
Android game sale: New Humble Mobile Bundle contains US$45 worth of games
Crash Bandicoot heading to Switch and PC, new game in 2019 - report
US professor who insisted ‘Australia is not a country’ fired
US professor who insisted ‘Australia is not a country’ fired
New Steam games for February week 2: 'DESOLATE' and more
New Steam games for February week 2: 'DESOLATE' and more
More Life
‘The 100’ season 5: Show creator promises trailer and more
‘Game of Thrones’ season 8’: Maisie Williams training for action
Sam Heughan and Caitriona Balfe audition tape video
Former makeup artist reveals Meghan Markle’s beauty habits and preferences
'NCIS: Los Angeles' season 9 episode 14 spoilers: Callen’s team rescues Hetty
'NCIS: Los Angeles' season 9 episode 14 'Goodbye, Vietnam' spoilers
'Grey's Anatomy' season 14, episode 13 spoilers
'Grey's Anatomy' season 14, episode 13 spoilers
More Entertainment
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car