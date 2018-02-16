'The 100' season 5: A ton of 'new stuff' on the way

It has been a while since the fans saw the first teaser trailer of “The 100” season 5, and something new should have been released by now. Acknowledging the delay in releasing new promo material, show creator and Executive Producer Jason Rothenberg has promised to rectify this situation soon.

There is a “ton” of new material that has been planned to promote the next season, Rothenberg teased in an online post [see below]. The trailer, interviews with the cast members and the producers, photo shoots, posters, and a press tour have all been planned for the next season.

The fans also don’t have to wait too long for the premiere of the next season. Rothenberg joked that the light at the end of the tunnel is not a train, and later added that it could be a train.

The producer did not reveal when the next trailer of the TV series will be released. However, since the premiere date of the next season is so close, the fans can expect to start seeing some teasers and promotion very soon.

What can the fans expect to see in the next season? There is very little scope for love stories, even though all the factions seem to have put aside their differences and unified to stand together and survive. On Valentine’s Day, Rothenberg pointed out how this particular celebration was long forgotten in the post-apocalyptic world of the TV series, and shared a poster of a heart symbol made of blood [see below].

The plot of the next season will focus on the new threat posed by the prisoners that have just landed on earth. Clarke (Eliza Taylor) may be the first to take up arms against these new comers, and defend her turf. The new comers on the other hand will need a place to stay on the radioactive world.

I know the wait for new stuff has been long, but think about this: there’s a ton of it coming. Trailer, interviews, photo shoots, press, poster, and finally, season 5 itself. The light at the end of the tunnel is not an incoming train... although I suppose it could be. #the100 — Jason Rothenberg (@JRothenbergTV) February 15, 2018

Although VALENTINE’S DAY has long been forgotten in the post apocalyptic, usually tragic, fictional world of #The100, here’s hoping that your real world is filled with love and light. pic.twitter.com/rlP3fu6aV9 — Jason Rothenberg (@JRothenbergTV) February 14, 2018

