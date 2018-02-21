'The 100' season 5 teaser pictures

Executive Producer Jason Rothenberg has released two new stills of “The 100” season 5 online. A trailer of the next season is expected to be released soon, and this teaser may be the first step towards more promo material from the show.

Rothenberg shared stills of Clarke (Eliza Taylor) and Echo (Tasya Teles) from the next season [see below]. Both the characters seem very emotional in the pictures. The producer joked that they are both “a bit hungover and trying to decide what to have for breakfast.” The producer added that the emotional state of the characters may have something to do with an important event on the show, like Clarke deciding on pulling yet another lever.

A common scene over the years that seems to be a given for Clarke, is to pull some kind of a lever towards the end, which seals the fate for the other characters on the show. This has been a repeated phenomenon on the show that lets Clarke save the day for everyone, and it all boils down to one important lever.

Will Clarke pull another lever in the finale of the next season too? The main threat this year, at least in the beginning, will be from the newly arrived prisoners. The new characters are from the 21st century, well before the radioactive apocalypse that destroyed most of earth.

The new comers will be in conflict with Clarke’s group, to fight for the little space she has built for herself- her Garden of Eden. The newcomers will have to learn to adjust to their new reality pretty quickly and fight in order to survive.

“The 100” season 5 will premiere on April 24. The title of the first episode is “Eden.” The plot is set six years after the second nuclear apocalypse. The show will explore what happened on earth, the Ark, and the bunker during these years.

