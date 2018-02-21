'The 100' season 5 teaser pictures

By @sachintrivedig on
'The 100'
A poster of "The 100" TV series. The 100/ Facebook

Executive Producer Jason Rothenberg has released two new stills of “The 100” season 5 online. A trailer of the next season is expected to be released soon, and this teaser may be the first step towards more promo material from the show.

Rothenberg shared stills of Clarke (Eliza Taylor) and Echo (Tasya Teles) from the next season [see below]. Both the characters seem very emotional in the pictures. The producer joked that they are both “a bit hungover and trying to decide what to have for breakfast.” The producer added that the emotional state of the characters may have something to do with an important event on the show, like Clarke deciding on pulling yet another lever.

A common scene over the years that seems to be a given for Clarke, is to pull some kind of a lever towards the end, which seals the fate for the other characters on the show. This has been a repeated phenomenon on the show that lets Clarke save the day for everyone, and it all boils down to one important lever.

Will Clarke pull another lever in the finale of the next season too? The main threat this year, at least in the beginning, will be from the newly arrived prisoners. The new characters are from the 21st century, well before the radioactive apocalypse that destroyed most of earth.

The new comers will be in conflict with Clarke’s group, to fight for the little space she has built for herself- her Garden of Eden. The newcomers will have to learn to adjust to their new reality pretty quickly and fight in order to survive.

“The 100” season 5 will premiere on April 24. The title of the first episode is “Eden.” The plot is set six years after the second nuclear apocalypse. The show will explore what happened on earth, the Ark, and the bunker during these years.

Credit: Jason Rothenberg/ Twitter

Related
Join the Discussion
Open banking in Australia: Treasury’s report assesses best ways to share data
ACCC reveals jump in CVC acquired from NBN, expects faster broadband speeds
Home loan market competition heats up despite RBA leaving rates on hold
Australian farmland to be marketed to local buyers first before foreign investors
Philip Morris International again recognised as a Global Top Employer
Philip Morris International again recognised as a Global Top Employer
Cyberhound introduces Circle with Disney to Australian homes
Cyberhound introduces Circle with Disney to Australian homes
More Business
Specialists push better access to child health care for all Australian kids
Donald Trump reportedly lied about 10-carat diamond engagement ring for Melania
Watch: Video that captures Donald Trump's orange locks flying apart goes viral
'Fake news' is Word of the Year 2017 by Collins English Dictionary
Australian sites compromised by malware that forces visitors’ computers to mine cryptocurrency
Australian sites compromised by malware that forces visitors’ computers to mine cryptocurrency
South-east Queensland storm leaves homes without power; Boy treated for electric shock
South-east Queensland storm leaves homes without power; Boy treated for electric shock
More News
LeBron James Free Agency: Ben Simmons begins recruiting process
World No. 1 Roger Federer wins Rotterdam Open title
Australia pull off world record T20 run chase against New Zealand
NBA Trade News: Cavaliers nearly acquired DeAndre Jordan from Clippers
Serena Williams 'almost died' while giving birth to baby girl
Serena Williams 'almost died' while giving birth to baby girl
Australia rise to World No. 1 Twenty20 ranking with Tri-Series win
Australia rise to World No. 1 Twenty20 ranking with Tri-Series win
More Sports
Positive attitude towards ageing may cut chances of developing dementia, study suggests
CD Projekt Red to attend E3 2018, hopes high for 'Cyberpunk 2077'
Android game sale: New Humble Mobile Bundle contains US$45 worth of games
Crash Bandicoot heading to Switch and PC, new game in 2019 - report
US professor who insisted ‘Australia is not a country’ fired
US professor who insisted ‘Australia is not a country’ fired
New Steam games for February week 2: 'DESOLATE' and more
New Steam games for February week 2: 'DESOLATE' and more
More Life
‘Outlander’ season 4: New pictures of Brianna and Laoghaire
‘Solo: A Star Wars Story’: Focus on crime lords
'General Hospital' Feb. 20-23 spoilers [VIDEO]
‘Game of Thrones’ season 8: Alice Nokes playing Willa
'Fear the Walking Dead' season 4: Big time jump confirmed
‘Fear the Walking Dead’ season 4: More crossovers possible
'The 100' season 5 teaser pictures
‘The 100’ season 5: Jason Rothenberg shares stills
More Entertainment
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car