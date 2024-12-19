Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky was to meet NATO chief Mark Rutte and key European leaders in Brussels Wednesday to discuss "next steps" on Russia's war as Donald Trump prepares to take office as US president.

This evening's gathering was expected to involve leaders from Germany, Poland, Italy, Denmark, and the European Union's main institutions.

French President Emmanuel Macron and British premier Keir Starmer looked set to miss it due to schedule clashes, but would send their foreign ministers instead.

The huddle comes just over a month before Trump moves into the White House, having pledged to bring a swift end to a conflict that NATO says has left more than one dead million and wounded since Russia's 2022 invasion.

There is growing concern that Trump could pull US support for Kyiv and force it to make painful concessions to Moscow. European leaders, keen not to be left on the sidelines, are scrambling to come up with their own plans.

Discussions have even begun between some capitals over the potential deployment of European troops to Ukraine to secure any eventual ceasefire.

But while this was raised at a recent meeting between Macron and Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk, diplomats say it remains too early to draw up concrete proposals.

"Officially that is not on the agenda, but since there will be a lot of important people in the same room, it cannot entirely be ruled out," a NATO diplomat said.

The meeting "will be basically about Zelensky asking for more military aid", the diplomat added.

Addressing Italy's parliament on Tuesday, Meloni said the meeting in Brussels would reinforce European efforts to assure a "just and lasting peace".

"It is also an important opportunity to discuss the future of the conflict, maintaining close coordination on the next steps to be taken," Meloni said.

Zelensky has said he believes the war could end next year, and has called for allies to help secure a peace deal that Moscow cannot violate.

Leaders would discuss "how to urgently strengthen Ukraine on the battlefield, politically and geopolitically", he said.

European Commission head Ursula von der Leyen insisted that "bolstering Ukraine right now is not only a moral imperative -- it is also a strategic imperative".

Rutte has insisted Kyiv's allies should focus on ramping up arms supplies -- and urged them not to debate possible peace conditions in public as it risks playing into Russia's hands.

Western backers are seeking to shore up Ukraine's forces as Kyiv's fatigued troops are losing ground across the frontline and Moscow has deployed North Koreans to the battlefield.

"The aim is to make Ukraine as strong as possible for possible negotiations," a German government source said.

Zelensky on Tuesday said Ukraine "needs 12-15 more air-defence systems to fully protect our country from Russian missile strikes".

As Trump's return to power approaches, the Ukrainian leader has appeared to soften his stance on any potential peace push.

He has said that if Ukraine is given firm security guarantees by NATO and enough weaponry it could agree to a ceasefire along current lines and look to regain the rest of its territory through diplomatic means.

But NATO members have rebuffed Kyiv's calls for an invitation to join their alliance right away, sparking speculation that sending peacekeepers could be an alternative.