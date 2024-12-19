Chinese President Xi Jinping hailed Macau's "world-recognised success" as he arrived in the city on Wednesday, kickstarting a three-day trip as the casino hub prepares to celebrate 25 years of Beijing rule.

The former Portuguese colony was handed over to China on December 20, 1999, under the "One Country, Two Systems" framework that promised autonomy and wider civil liberties than the Chinese mainland.

Xi lauded Macau's implementation of the framework after he landed at Macau International Airport on Wednesday afternoon and was greeted by the current and incoming city leaders.

"Over the past 25 years, the 'One Country, Two Systems' principle with Macau characteristics has achieved a world-recognised success, and has demonstrated vitality and a unique appeal," Xi said.

The Chinese president -- who last visited Macau in 2019 -- said he would use his trip to celebrate the anniversary with compatriots and to inspect Macau's "new developments and changes".

"In the next few days, I will go around and have a look, and have extensive and in-depth exchanges with our friends from all places, and discuss plans for Macau's development," he said.

The city -- the only place in China where casino gambling is permitted -- has long surpassed Las Vegas to be the world's top casino hub, fuelled by two decades of spending by Chinese visitors.

Xi will attend the inauguration of Macau's new administration during his trip and "also conduct an inspection tour", state news agency Xinhua reported.

Sam Hou-fai, the former president of Macau's highest court, will be sworn in on Friday as the city's fourth post-handover leader -- and the first to be born in China and not have a background in business.

Sam has said Macau cannot rely solely on casinos -- which account for 81 percent of government revenue -- and noted the sector's "barbaric expansion" over the years.

Macau saw just over 29 million visitor arrivals in the first 10 months of the year, compared with its resident population of 687,000 people.

Macau's economic diversification and integration into China's regional blueprint, dubbed the Greater Bay Area, will likely be the main themes during Xi's visit, experts told AFP.

"(Xi) will probably want to inspect the non-gaming investments that the Macau concessionaires have promised two years ago," said Ben Lee, a casino consultant.

Hengqin Island, which is partly leased to Macau to boost its land supply for development, will also be a likely focus of the visit, Lee said.

A retired teacher surnamed Cheong told AFP she was "excited" for Xi's visit and that Macau had a positive outlook, though it had not yet recovered fully from the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

"(Xi) should be shown Macau's good side, but also the many things that should be improved," Cheong told AFP, citing issues around transportation and housing for young people.

"A lot of people in Macau have living environments that are less than ideal," she said.

Lau, a retired civil servant, said he hoped China could do more to bolster Macau's tourist-dependent economy.

Recalling the 1999 handover, Lau told AFP he had some concerns at the time, but "after 20-odd years, (Macau's) development has stabilised and so has my mood, which lets me hope for the future."

Xi is expected to attend a dinner reception on Thursday. His full itinerary has not been disclosed.

Authorities have stepped up security measures in the casino hub, including a temporary drone ban and partial suspension of rail services.

US consular services in Macau were "postponed" on Wednesday due to China's foreign ministry "refusing to issue the required visas in time for our Consuls to travel to assist US citizens resident in Macau".

"Future outreach events may also be affected," the US Consulate General Hong Kong and Macau said on social media.

All About Macau, an online news outlet, said on Tuesday it "had to" take down an article that included residents' comments about the heightened security.

Multiple people associated with Macau's now-dormant pro-democracy movement told AFP they were warned not to make critical remarks in public ahead of the anniversary.