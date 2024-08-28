Victoria's housing crisis has reached a new high, with latest statistics revealing that the state has 30% more demand for homelessness services, while compared to regions such as New South Wales and Queensland.

The Australian Institute of Health and Welfare revealed that Victoria's social housing made up a mere 2.8% of its total housing stock, the lowest ratio in the country, News.co.au reported.

Council to Homeless Persons chief executive Deborah Di Natale said that Victoria was dangerously lagging behind other states in public and community housing. In March, 58,459 households were on the waiting list for public and community housing.

"Rising rents and low vacancy rates are pushing people to the brink of homelessness," Di Natale said. "While some economic indicators show inflation is moderating, it's clear from these figures the housing crisis is actually getting worse."

The Australian Institute of Health and Welfare also revealed the state accounted for all ten of the top months for service demand related to homelessness, the Council to Homeless Persons reported.

To address the housing scarcity, the Victorian government has fast-tracked a 14-storey affordable housing project.

"A safe, secure home is the first step in connecting people with the jobs, education, and services they need," Housing Minister Harriet Shing said.

The government has been shelling out AU$48 million over three years to help 500 families get a permanent home and support. This money will go to eight organizations, such as Melbourne City Mission and Sacred Heart Mission, to bring the mission to life.

However, the data showed that in 2021, Victoria's homeless crisis rose 24%.