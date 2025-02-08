A senior US official visiting Beirut warned on Friday against any Hezbollah presence in Lebanon's new government, saying the Iran-backed group was "defeated" in its war with Israel.

Hezbollah slammed the remarks by US Deputy Special Envoy for the Middle East Morgan Ortagus as "blatant interference", as Lebanon's prime minister-designate struggles to form a government amid political pressure from the Iran-backed group.

"We have set clear red lines in the United States that they (Hezbollah) won't be able to terrorise the Lebanese people, and that includes by being a part of the government," Ortagus said after meeting President Joseph Aoun.

More than a year of hostilities severely weakened Hezbollah, allowing Lebanon's divided parliament to elect Aoun -- seen as Washington's preferred candidate -- as president and approve Nawaf Salam as premier after more than two years of political deadlock.

Ortagus declared "the end of Hezbollah's reign of terror in Lebanon and around the world", saying "Hezbollah was defeated by Israel and we are grateful to our ally Israel for defeating Hezbollah".

Aoun later distanced himself from her comments, with his office saying some of what she said "represents her own point of view and is not the concern of the presidency".

The head of Hezbollah's parliamentary bloc, Mohammed Raad, said Ortagus's remarks were "full of malice and irresponsibility" and attacked a component of "Lebanese political life", branding them "blatant interference in Lebanon's sovereignty".

Israel decimated much of Hezbollah's leadership and capabilities and killed its chief of more than three decades, Hassan Nasrallah, during two months of all-out war last year.

The fall of the group's Syrian ally Bashar al-Assad in December moreover disrupted the group's arms supply lines.

Ortagus was in Lebanon for her first official visit abroad after being appointed by US President Donald Trump.

Hezbollah has played a major role in the country's politics for decades, flexing its power in government institutions while its fighters battled Israel.

A handful of angry supporters gathered near Beirut airport on Friday, waving the Iran-backed group's yellow flag and burning tyres, an AFP photographer said.

Some spray-painted the Star of David and the words "USA" and "Trump" on the road for people to trample and cars to drive over.

The Lebanese presidency had published a photo showing Ortagus shaking hands with Aoun while wearing a Star of David ring, with the image circulating widely on social media.

Ortagus voiced hope that Lebanon's incoming government "will ensure that we start to end corruption, that we end influence from Hezbollah, and that we embark on the reforms for a greater country".

The international community has long demanded reforms to unlock financial aid after Lebanon's economic meltdown began in 2019.

Salam said Wednesday his government would exclude political party members and anyone planning to run in parliamentary elections, in a country where long-standing political groups are widely accused of corruption.

The prime minister-designate said he did not want to allow "anyone inside (the government) to obstruct its work in any way".

Political power has long been shared according to sectarian quotas in Lebanon.

Hezbollah and its ally Amal, whose leader Nabih Berri is parliament speaker, have insisted they approve any Shiite ministers Salam wants to name, a demand he has refused.

Political deadlock left Lebanon without a president for more than two years until Aoun's election.

Salam has vowed to enact reforms and "rebuild a state", as well as implement a UN resolution that calls for Israel to withdraw from Lebanon and for Lebanon's army and UN peacekeepers to be the only forces deployed in the south.

After meeting Ortagus, Aoun said that "consultations to form a new government are nearly completed", while also calling on Israel to withdraw from Lebanon's south.

"The Lebanese army is ready to deploy in villages and towns from which Israeli forces withdraw," he said, insisting they pull out within the agreed timeline.

Washington played a key role in brokering the November 27 ceasefire agreement between Israel and Lebanon.

Under the deal, Lebanon's military was to deploy in the south alongside UN peacekeepers as Israel withdrew over 60 days.

Hezbollah was also to pull back north of the Litani River -- about 30 kilometres (20 miles) from the border -- and dismantle any remaining military infrastructure in the south.

The withdrawal period was extended to February 18, after Israel missed the initial deadline. Both sides have accused each other of violations.

Ortagus said Washington was "very committed" to the new withdrawal date.