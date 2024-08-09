Doug Emhoff, the Second Gentleman of the United States as husband of Vice President Kamala Harris, on Thursday announced the US would make an exceptional contribution over $2 million to UN cultural agency UNESCO to boost the fight against anti-Semitic hatred.

The profile of Emhoff, a former top entertainment lawyer, has risen sharply in recent weeks after Harris became the Democratic candidate in US presidential elections against Republican Donald Trump when President Joe Biden stood aside.

This has raised the prospect he could become the first ever First Gentleman of the United States if Harris becomes its first female president after the November elections.

"The issue of anti-Semitism, the issue of hate, it's just deeply personal to me as a Jewish person," said Emhoff in Paris, alongside UNESCO Secretary General Audrey Azoulay.

"We have seen a crisis of anti-Semitism erupt around the world. It's gotten worse and worse and worse. We see it everywhere, right on our streets, our places of worship, college campuses, markets, and online."

The 59-year-old announced a "voluntary contribution" of $2.2 million (around 2 million euros) from the United States to the Paris-based UN body to finance action against anti-Semitism.

Some of the funds will go towards training teachers and setting up anti-Semitism programmes in schools.

Emhoff also pointedly recalled the return of the United States to UNESCO in July 2023, after five years of absence due to the withdrawal decided by Donald Trump during his presidency.

The Second Gentleman's visit to Paris has also seen him take time to support the US team at the Olympics.

Emhoff has repeatedly denounced anti-Semitism in the wake of the October 7 attack by Palestinian militant group Hamas on Israel.

Harris has in recent weeks intensified her calls for Israel to avoid causing civilian suffering among Palestinians in the Gaza Strip.