UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer defended Wednesday his government's partial suspension of arms exports to Israel over fears they could be used in a breach of humanitarian law as "a legal decision".

Starmer said that Monday's announcement to suspend 30 of 350 arms exports licences did not signify a change in UK support for Israel's right to self-defence.

He also said that allies "understand" the UK's move.

"This is a difficult issue, I recognise that, but it's a legal decision, not a policy decision," Starmer told lawmakers during the weekly Prime Minister's Questions session in parliament.

He said the decision was taken following a review by the foreign ministry into Israel's conduct of its war against Hamas militants in the Gaza Strip.

The review was begun shortly after Starmer's centre-left Labour party swept to power in a landslide general election victory over the Conservatives in early July.

"We will of course stand by Israel's right to self-defence but it's important that we are committed to the international rule of law," Starmer said.

The partial ban covers items that could be used in the current conflict in Gaza including fighter aircraft, helicopters and drones but not parts for advanced F-35 stealth fighter jets.

The decision has angered Israel, with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu slamming it as "shameful".

Starmer also denied that the move indicated a spilt with the United States.

On Monday, US National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said London had informed Washington of its move before it was announced.

"We'll let other nations decide for themselves if they're going to support Israel and to what degree," Kirby told reporters. "That's what sovereignty is all about."

He added that for its part there had been "no determination" by the United States that Israel had violated humanitarian law.

In London, Starmer told MPs: "We have talked this through with our allies, they understand, they have a different legal system, that is the point they have made."

Starmer's government is pursuing a more nuanced approach to the Middle East conflict than his predecessor Rishi Sunak's Tory administration.

It has similarly repeatedly called for a ceasefire and for speeding up aid deliveries to Gaza, and demanded that Hamas release all hostages seized in its October 7 attacks.

But it has also resumed funding for the UN agency for Palestinian refugees (UNRWA) and dropped a legal challenge over international arrest warrants for senior Israeli figures, including Netanyahu.