In a major Cabinet reshuffle before the upcoming federal elections, Prime Minister Anthony Albanese elevated Tony Burke to the roles of the Home Affairs and Immigration Minister, replacing both Clare O'Neil and Andrew Giles, who faced severe criticism in their portfolios.

Albanese stated he was confident that the Watson MP will manage the conflict-prone portfolios and the border security, reported News.com.

"What it means, in terms of a department, there will be one person who will be responsible for it," Albanese said. "One minister, and then two junior assistants to them, is I think the right structure."

Though Albanese removed O'Neil and Giles from the spotlight, criticism against the government's approach to immigration may not subside, as the opposition members echoed doubts about Burke's ability to enact change.

While speaking to Sky News, Independent Senator Jacqui Lambie expressed concerns about how Burke will fix the immigration crisis, adding that the government needed a policy reset on the issue.

"I'm not sure how they're going to fix it to be honest with you," she said. "Those boats are arriving whether people want to talk about it or not, that is what's going on, so Tony Burke's got a hell of a job that he's up against."

Criticizing Burke's appointment, Shadow Finance Minister Jane Hume pointed to his record as immigration minister in 2013, when more than 6,000 illegal immigrants had reportedly reached Australia.

While O'Neil takes over the housing portfolio, Giles has been moved to skills and training. Northern Territory senator Malarndirri McCarthy has been promoted as Indigenous Affairs Minister and former Housing Minister Julie Collins will handle agriculture, fisheries, forestry and small business, reported The Guardian.

Before the elevation, Burke was the workplace relations minister, in addition to being leader of the house and handling arts minister responsibilities. Queensland senator Murray Watt will take over his portfolio.

The prime minister confirmed that this cabinet would be the final reshuffle before the next elections, scheduled to be held in May 2025.

"These combined changes, I think, represent a significant move forward," he said. "I would expect that this is the team that I will take to the election when it is held sometime in the future."