The New South Wales government's decision to offer free train rides to manage the influx of attendees at major football events scheduled in Sydney during the weekend may result in a revenue loss of up to AU$3.5 million.

As Sydney geared up to host NRL and AFL finals and the Bledisloe Cup rugby union fixture during the weekend, NSW Transport Minister Jo Haylen announced free services, including the metro, on Saturday and Sunday.

The free ride offer came after Rail, Tram and Bus Union (RTBU) threatened to disrupt services, as discussions on pay with the transport authorities broke down, ABC News reported.

Though the union has stalled the industrial action on the trains to football stadiums, it could still cause delays.

The NSW government estimated the cost of foregone revenue from fares to be between AU$2.5 and AU$3.5 million, a spokesperson for Transport for NSW said.

"People using NSW TrainLink services will be refunded and anyone with footy tickets will have free access," the spokesperson said. "The reason for the government offering free travel this weekend is to get the union to lift their bans relating to the T3 metro."

Commenting on the offer of free service, NSW Premier Chris Minns said that his government agreed to the financial loss so that people could reach the football venues, The Canberra Times reported.

Thomas Costa, the assistant secretary of Unions NSW, confirmed the free rides and added the government will provide extra staff.

"Whether the trains run as normal or not will be up to management and their ability to manage the timetables," he said.

The RTBU has demanded a major pay hike and to stall conversion of the existing rail line, Bankstown T3 train line from Liverpool in Sydney's southwest to the city center to driverless metro service. The union has threatened to shut down the Bankstown T3 train line on Sept. 30.

Meanwhile, the government pointed out that a union ban would delay the work and cost the taxpayers AU$100 million a month.