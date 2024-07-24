Sydney is all set to become a hub for training hydrogen industry workers, with a new AU$25 million Hydrogen Center of Excellence being installed in Glenwood.

The hub is equipped to train thousands of apprentices, who will lead the way in renewable energy in New South Wales. The center is scheduled to open in 2027 in partnership with the Plumbing Industry Climate Action Center (PICAC). The Hydrogen Center for Excellence has set up a goal to train 8,250 apprentices in its first five years.

"This is an opportunity to train and educate the next generations of plumbers in this exciting, changing industry," Premier Chris Minns told reporters, according to The Leader.

By generating approximately 600 local employees, the new facility seeks to address the acute skilled labor shortage in the housing industry following the epidemic.

"We're investing in hydrogen hubs across the state, we have incentives to get the price down so that we can really work with our manufacturing industries and build an industry in NSW," she said.

NSW's skilled workforce has increased as a result of PICAC, industry-union cooperation, and expanding plumber training through the new Hydrogen Center of Excellence.

"This facility is crucial to ensuring the workers the renewable energy industry needs have the skills required to accelerate NSW's shift towards clean technologies and net zero," Minister for Energy and Environment Penny Sharpe said in a statement.

"This world-leading project showcases the power of industry collaboration in equipping apprentices with essential skills for current and future job markets," the PICAC Chief Executive Shayne La Combre said.