Deputy Liberal Leader Sussan Ley has called for the boycott of rapper Sean "Diddy" Combs, following the publication of a 2016 surveillance video showing the musician assaulting his then girlfriend Cassandra Venture.

The footage, obtained exclusively by CNN. appeared to show Combs pushing his ex-girlfriend to the ground in a hotel corridor, before kicking and dragging her. The clip also showed him hurling a vase at the victim.

In light of the situation, Ley urged Australian corporations to cease any ventures that financially benefit Combs and urged media outlets to stop playing his songs.

"I am asking Australian businesses to reconsider any activities they may be taking that may be financially benefiting Mr Combs. This should see Australian media companies, including radio stations, take any of his music off their channels today."

"While this matter is occurring in the United States, the vision that is circulating on media and online will deeply affect many thousands of Australian women who will be reliving their own traumatic experiences once again today," she told Australian media, 9News reported.

"This is a reminder that domestic violence is a global scourge, and my thoughts are with all victim-survivors who will be hurting."

About two days after the footage was published, Combs apologized on Instagram, owning up to his mistakes and expressing displeasure with his conduct.

"It's so difficult to reflect on the darkest times in your life. Sometimes you got to do that. I was f---ed up. I mean I hit rock bottom. But I make no excuses. My behavior on that video is inexcusable," he said in a self-recorded message. "I take full responsibility for my actions in that video. I'm disgusted. I was disgusted then when I did it. I'm disgusted now."

However, Combs didn't mention Ventura in his apology.

In November 2023, Ventura sued Combs, claiming the two had abused each other physically and sexually for years. Details of a particular March 2016 episode, in which Combs was accused of punching her, throwing things at her, and limiting her movement, were contained in the complaint. It also described times when Combs forced her to have sex with other individuals. The day after the case was filed, it was settled for an unknown sum.

The release of the rapper's video coincides with a domestic abuse bust, which resulted in 554 arrests throughout the state of New South Wales. Operation Amarok VI brought attention to the seriousness of the problem by focusing on the most violent domestic abuse offenders in the state.

The operation, which ran from Wednesday to Saturday, also saw 1,070 charges being pressed. The offenders included a 31-year-old man who reportedly stepped on a woman, which led to fractures in her ribs and bruises in her kidney. Another incident included a 23-year-old woman, who was allegedly stabbed by a family member several times.

Responding to the arrests, Yasmin Catley, the minister for Police and Counter-terrorism, said, "These results show how seriously the NSW Police Force take domestic and family violence - this abhorrent behaviour is not tolerated. ... Anyone who commits this heinous crime can expect a knock at their door."