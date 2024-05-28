Shadow attorney general, Michaelia Cash, on Monday demanded details regarding the Labor government's proposed bill on hate speech and asked if antisemitism will be included under the new law.

The coalition had demanded to specifically include antisemitism in the bill, following which Cash asked whether using the phrase "from the river to the sea" would be made an offence under the new bill, The Guardian reported.

"From the river to the sea" is a controversial phrase associated with the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. It has different interpretations of territorial claims among various groups.

The proposed bill, which the government planned to introduce in August, intended to protect citizens from hate speech and cover all aspects including sexuality, gender, race and religion. Under the proposed bill, hate speech will be made a criminal offence leading to penalties if it leads to violence or instill fear.

Shadow immigration minister Dan Tehan said "We will work with the government in a bipartisan way to put forward laws that deal with these issues, in particular antisemitism."

Cash has asked the government to give the details of the bill adding that the attorney general, Mark Dreyfus, has to answer queries.

"Will Mr Dreyfus's bill now make it an offence to use the phrase 'from the river to the sea', or to use incorrect pronouns, on the grounds that ethnic origin, religion and gender identity are all protected attributes?" Cash queried.

However, Dreyfus said, "The Albanese government is committed to promoting and supporting respect, acceptance and understanding across the Australia community. We are committed to protecting the community from those who promote extremism, hatred or seek to incite violence."

The LGBTIQ+ equality groups have maintained that the government should abolish sex discrimination.

Cash's queries came as a school was vandalized with anti-Jewish graffiti in Melbourne, News.com.au reported.

Following the incident, Deputy Prime Minister Richard Marles visited Mount Scopus College. Condemning the rising incidents of antisemitism in Australia, Marles said, "The sorts of words that we saw written on the walls of this school have no place in our society and it is critically important that the nation stands up against this antisemitism, which is why we are here today."