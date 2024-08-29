Serbia expects to sign a "huge" deal for French fighter jets during a visit this week from France's leader, President Aleksandar Vucic told AFP on Wednesday, in an agreement estimated to be worth billions of dollars.

Vucic made the comments ahead of President Emmanuel Macron's two-day visit to Serbia that kicks off on Thursday, with the duo expected to sign a range of bilateral deals during the trip.

The two are also likely to discuss Serbia's frayed relations with breakaway province Kosovo.

The Serbian president did not specify the number of French Rafale jets that would be purchased or the final cost if the agreement is signed.

"It's a huge contract for this country, and it's not a small contract even for France," said Vucic during an exclusive interview with AFP, describing what is anticipated to be a multi-billion dollar agreement.

Serbia's ministry of defence has previously said the country was looking to buy 12 planes from Paris to replace its ageing fleet of fighter jets.

Last year, Vucic hinted Belgrade was ready to spend an estimated three billion euros on French warplanes.

"Most of our aircrafts, or all of our aircrafts, all of our interceptors and all of our fighting jets were coming from Russia, and now we need to change ourselves, our habits and everything else in order to prepare our military," Vucic added.

If signed, the deal would be the latest in a string of arms deals inked with Europe, China and Russia as Belgrade upped its military spending over the past decade.

Macron's visit comes as Vucic continues to juggle the long-sought goal of joining the European Union, while addressing domestic concerns over what exactly that might entail.

Vucic is facing backlash over his government's decision to re-issue licences to Anglo-Australian mining giant Rio Tinto to develop a controversial lithium mine, after the country's top court overturned an earlier decision to halt operations.

The future of the vast mineral deposits located near the western city of Loznica has been a political flashpoint in the Balkan country for years, with critics of the project saying the mine threatens to pollute a vital water source.

Vucic remained firm on his support for the project.

"We'll remain tenacious and tough on this because we believe that's of the utmost importance for Serbia and that's for the benefit of Serbian people," the president told AFP.

Many in Serbia, however, remain opposed to the project.

Tens of thousands have taken to the streets to protest the government reversal with the mine and a subsequent deal inked with the EU to develop the supply of lithium to the bloc that is seen as a crucial building block to achieve Europe's transition to a green economy.

Vucic has faced popular protests for years -- ranging from demonstrations against violence, Covid measures and alleged election interference.

The president has preferred to challenge his critics in televised interviews, during lengthy speeches and in frequent press conferences.

"I'm picking up all the fights by myself, as you know, being widely criticised by everybody, with a terrible campaign against my family, but I have no problems with that," he told AFP.

"Because I know that one day, many people will respect, many people will appreciate what I did."

A former minister of information in strongman Slobodan Milosevic's government, the politician has held power since 2012 -- rotating through several positions including prime minister and defence chief.

The president has long boasted of bringing stability and investment to Serbia following years of chaos in the 1990s and early 2000s, spurring the construction of extensive infrastructure programmes.

And while he has sought investment from abroad, Vucic has remained a fierce defender of issues important to most Serbs at home -- including the steadfast refusal to recognise the independence of the breakaway province of Kosovo.

Negotiations with the Pristina government on a landmark agreement to pave the way for a semblance of normalised ties all but collapsed last year, with Vucic refusing to sign the EU and US-backed deal -- citing a pain in his right hand that would likely last "years".

During his sit down with Macron, Vucic said Kosovo would be discussed, amid speculation the Pristina government may soon open a bridge in the northern Kosovo city of Mitrovica that has long separated ethnic Albanians and Serbs.

The potential move has been widely criticised by Western powers, including the US and France.

"Of utmost importance is to keep peace, stability, and tranquillity, and that's what we're going to do," Vucic told AFP.