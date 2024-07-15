An NSW parliamentary inquiry found that the cutting-edge Rozelle Interchange motorway still has issues that could block the traffic and pose adversities to the local community.

A report by the parliamentary inquiry criticized the NSW government for their "lack of transparency and consultation" around contractual arrangements with road operator company Transurban. The report found that the project's design decisions, driven by a financial model, were merely adding to the anticipated value to WestConnex, and served only as a showpiece that caused disruptions for motorists and local businesses along the Anzac bridge, ABC reported.

"This report demonstrates how our community was let down by those in charge. Our community has borne the brunt of the fallout from this disastrous project, and we received none of the supposed benefits that were promised," said Kobi Shetty, MP for Balmain.

As a result of the Rozelle Interchange, there have been "extensive negative impacts" on nearby roadways, businesses, and people that the study emphasized as "unreasonable and unacceptable," the report also found.

The committee's inquiry uncovered a serious lack of community involvement and information sharing across the interchange's entire design, construction, and opening phases. Given the scope of the project and its significant effects on the impacted communities, this lack of participation was judged unacceptable.

The investigation produced 17 suggestions, most of which focused on strengthening community involvement, resisting more privatization, and improving current infrastructure to lessen the difficulties arising from the interchange's construction and layout.

"That was all to do with increasing the number of cars onto WestConnex through the Rozelle Interchange and essentially making it more financially attractive for Transurban," said NSW Greens MP Cate Faehrmann.

Although Transurban acknowledged the problems with traffic, they highlighted how the junction had improved certain drivers' trip times.

"Rozelle Interchange is a crucial component of WestConnex and has delivered substantial time-savings for motorists from Western Sydney," a Transurban spokesperson told ABC. "Those traveling from Penrith to the city may now save half an hour, while motorists from Liverpool and Parramatta to the city may save 20 minutes and 15 minutes, respectively."

"Travel times on key surface routes have improved in recent months following the initial settling period, post opening."