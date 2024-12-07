Romania's constitutional court on Friday cancelled the country's presidential election following allegations of Russian interference in favour of the far-right frontrunner, just two days ahead of the run-off.

Romania's pro-EU President Klaus Iohannis said he would stay in his post until a new government that emerges from legislative elections last weekend can be formed to set a new presidential election date.

Romanian authorities intervened after far-right outsider Calin Georgescu topped the first round of the election on November 24, a shock result in the EU and NATO member bordering Ukraine.

On Wednesday, the presidency declassified documents detailing allegations against Georgescu and Russia, including "massive" social media promotion and cyber-attacks.

The court said it had unanimously decided "to annul the entire electoral process for the election of the president of Romania to ensure the correctness and legality of the electoral process."

Georgescu, a former senior civil servant, had been due to face centrist mayor Elena Lasconi in Sunday's runoff.

Lasconi, a former journalist, 52, called the court's decision "illegal, immoral... crushing the very essence of democracy".

Fears had been raised that if Georgescu won, the country -- whose strategic importance has increased since Moscow invaded Ukraine -- would join the EU's far-right bloc and undermine European unity against Russia.

"We are upset because this is a political game" to allow the losers to "get back in the game," said Marius Neagu, a 48-year-old salesman.

Miruna Mihai, 25, said the decision "is a slap in the face of everyone who voted in this election" and risked "radicalising" Georgescu's supporters.

Madalina Stroe, 34, working in the IT sector, welcomed it, however, saying she didn't want Romania "to go back in time to communism in case Georgescu was elected. I don't want us to lose our freedom".

Outgoing Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu -- who lost in the first round of presidential elections -- welcomed the decision as "the only correct solution".

Anti-corruption prosecutors on Friday said they have opened an investigation into "illegal operations with computer devices or software".

Prosecutors are already probing "possible violations of electoral legislation" and "money laundering offences".

In documents, drawn up for a security council meeting and published Wednesday, the authorities said data had "revealed an aggressive promotional campaign, in violation of electoral legislation, and an exploitation of algorithms to increase the popularity of Calin Georgescu at an accelerated pace".

Last week authorities slammed "preferential treatment" of Georgescu by TikTok, which the social media platform has denied.

The European Commission announced however that it had stepped up monitoring of TikTok's role in the elections.

A separate intelligence services document stated that Romania is a "target for aggressive Russian hybrid actions, including cyberattacks and hacks and leaks and sabotage".

On Monday, before the documents were released, Romania's constitutional court validated the first round presidential results.

George Simion, leader of the far-right AUR party, slammed Friday's court ruling, calling it a "state coup in full swing", while urging party supporters to remain calm.

Canceling the presidential elections is "an unprecedented and historic decision", political analyst Costin Ciobanu told AFP.

It "deepens uncertainty and polarisation within Romanian society, raising serious concerns about the strength of Romania's institutions and democracy," he added.

Georgescu, 62, shot into the limelight with his performance in the first round of voting.

Having praised Russian President Vladimir Putin in the past, he has recently avoided answering questions about him being pro-Russian.

A critic of the EU and NATO, he says he does not want to leave either group but wants to put Romania "on the world map".

Like his idol US president-elect Donald Trump, he is opposed to military aid to Ukraine.

While the president's post is largely ceremonial, the head-of-state has moral authority and influence on Romania's foreign policy.

The president also designates the prime minister -- a key role especially since legislative elections last weekend returned a fragmented parliament.

The governing pro-European Social Democrats won the vote, but far-right parties made strong gains, together securing a third of the ballots.

Since the fall of Communism in 1989, Romania has never seen such a breakthrough by the far right, fuelled by mounting anger over soaring inflation and fears over Russia's war in neighbouring Ukraine.