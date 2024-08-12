The revamped AUKUS agreement tabled in the Australian Parliament drew criticism over key provisions that exempted the United States and the United Kingdom from certain obligations.

Under the revamped clauses, Australia has agreed to indemnify the U.S. and the U.K. in case of any loss or injury, including third party claims, related to nuclear waste storage and disposal. Secondly, the two partners may cancel the deal with a year's notice if their own nuclear submarine program is affected, ABC News reported.

The three AUKUS partners signed the deal in Washington last week. The deal will remain in force till Dec. 31, 2075, provided the Australia, New Zealand and United States Security Treaty (ANZUS) alliance continues and the U.S. and the U.K. stay in NATO.

AUKUS was a trilateral security accord between Australia, the U.S. and the U.K., formed in 2021. Under the partnership, the U.S. and the U.K. will transfer nuclear material and know-how to support Australia's nuclear-powered submarine project.

Article 1 specified the two partners may transfer "material and equipment relating to conventionally armed, nuclear-powered submarines to Australia" if it does not pose a risk to their own security.

"What this agreement makes clear in black and white: If the United States at any point thinks they don't have enough submarines for themselves, they can pull out of AUKUS 2.0 — why isn't the Albanese government being honest about the size of the gamble?" Greens senator David Shoebridge said.

Describing the deal as a $368 billion gamble with the taxpayers' money, Shoebridge said it provided "multiple escape hatches" for the U.S.

The deal also put the sole responsibility of managing, storing and disposing the fuel and radioactive waste resulting from the operation of Naval Nuclear Propulsion Plants on Australia, including third party claims.

Meanwhile, the Australian government stated that the AUKUS partnership is crucial in building a sovereign nuclear-powered submarine fleet starting in the 2030s. The accord allows the transfer of Virginia-class submarines from the U.S. to Australia, and equipment from the U.K. to support Australia's SSN-AUKUS submarines.

The deal is also seen as a boost to Australia's preparation for Submarine Rotational Force-West at HMAS Stirling from 2027, supporting the rotational presence of up to four Virginia class submarines from the U.S. and one Astute class submarine from the U.K.

Dismissing security concerns, Defense Minister Richard Marles stated the agreement prevents any violation of non-proliferation obligations, and ruled out enriching uranium or reprocessing spent nuclear fuel in Australia.