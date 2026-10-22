Drinking Tea Daily Linked to Lower Risk of Heart and Blood Vessel Disease, but Burning Hot Cups May Pose Risk

People who drink tea regularly may have a lower risk of heart and blood vessel disease, according to a large study of nearly half a million adults in China, though researchers and outside experts caution that the findings do not prove tea itself protects the heart.

The study, published in the Journal of Internal Medicine, found that habitual tea drinkers had an 11% lower risk of vascular disease than people who did not drink tea regularly. Black tea and moderate-strength tea showed the strongest links to lower risk, while tea consumed "burning hot" was associated with higher risk.

A large, long-term study

The research, led by Dr. Zichen Ye of Peking Union Medical College, followed 485,934 adults aged 30 to 79 for a median of just over nine years.

During that time, 14,863 participants developed vascular disease, a group of conditions that included cardiovascular disease, cerebrovascular disease such as stroke, pulmonary heart disease and peripheral artery disease.

After accounting for other factors, regular tea consumption was associated with an 11% lower risk of those conditions compared with not drinking tea regularly.

How much and what kind

The researchers estimated that the lowest risk occurred at around six to eight cups a day among people who drank tea weekly. Those drinkers typically consumed about 2.78 cups a day.

Black tea showed more consistent links to lower vascular risk than green tea.

How tea was prepared also appeared to matter. Moderate-strength tea was associated with the lowest risk, while tea described as "burning hot" was linked to a higher risk of vascular disease.

Lifestyle matters most

The study found that tea drinking appeared to work alongside other healthy habits rather than on its own.

The lowest risk was seen in people who combined habitual tea drinking with not smoking and high levels of physical activity. In their paper, the authors said tea consumption, smoking status and physical activity were collectively associated with vascular risk.

Experts urge caution

Outside experts welcomed the study's size but warned against drawing firm conclusions.

Dell Stanford, a senior dietitian at the British Heart Foundation who was not involved in the research, said the study was observational and could not show cause and effect.

"This doesn't prove that a daily cuppa protects your heart," she said.

Stanford noted that differences in diet and lifestyle between tea drinkers and non-drinkers could explain some of the results. She also cautioned that the figure of six to eight cups a day should not be taken as a recommended intake, and said no single food or drink can transform heart health.

Dr. Charalampos Rallis, a reader in genetics, genomics and fundamental cell biology at Queen Mary University of London, also pointed to gaps in the analysis.

"Tea drinkers differed from non-drinkers; however, the model is not fully adjusted for diet and income," Rallis said.

Rallis noted that the 11% figure represents a relative risk reduction rather than an absolute one, meaning the actual difference in risk for any individual is likely smaller. He also described the findings on black tea and very hot tea as exploratory, because the researchers tested many comparisons, which increases the chance of results occurring by chance.

Other limitations

Tea consumption was measured only once, at the start of the study, so it is unclear whether participants changed their habits over time. Cup sizes were not standardized.

Because the study took place in China, where tea-drinking habits, brewing methods and diets differ from those in other countries, it is not clear whether the results apply elsewhere. Experts said more research would be needed to determine whether the findings hold true for tea drinkers in Britain, the United States or other countries.

Why tea might matter

Tea contains compounds called polyphenols, including flavonoids, which have been studied for potential effects on blood vessel function, inflammation and cholesterol. Previous research has suggested links between tea drinking and lower risk of heart disease and stroke, though results have varied.

The finding on very hot tea adds to earlier research suggesting that drinking beverages at extremely high temperatures may carry health risks. Previous studies have linked very hot drinks to an increased risk of esophageal cancer.

The bottom line

Health experts say tea can be part of a healthy diet, but it is no substitute for proven measures to protect the heart. Not smoking, staying physically active, eating a balanced diet and managing blood pressure and cholesterol remain the most important steps for lowering the risk of heart and blood vessel disease.

For tea drinkers, the study suggests there may be little reason to give up a daily habit, but letting a cup cool slightly before drinking may be a sensible precaution.